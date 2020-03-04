Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael policy exchange meeting ends

A policy exchange meeting between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has concluded, with Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath saying his party wants to begin formal government negotiations.

A statement from Fine Gael seemed cooler, however, with the party insisting earlier on Wednesday that it is preparing for Opposition.

A Fine Gael statement after the meeting said: “Fine Gael representatives held good discussions today in a policy exchange with Fianna Fáil.

“Fine Gael discussed a range of important policy issues with their Fianna Fáil counterparts.

“Both parties agreed that the discussions were confidential.”