Fianna Fáil confirms it will support Michael D Higgins for second term in Áras

SARAH BARDON, Political Reporter

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has confirmed the party will not field a candidate in the presidential election and will support the President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Martin told his parliamentary party he believed Fianna Fail should support Mr Higgins’ candicacy. The Irish Times reported this develeopment at the weekend.

In a statement, Mr Martin said: “President Higgins has served the country with great distinction over the course of his first term both at home and around the world.

“He enjoys widespread support across the country and has demonstrated his undertsanding and connection with communities across a broad range of issues in recent years.”

His party had passed a motion last year calling for it to participate in a contest.

the President has given a number of statements in recent weeks hinting at his desire to secure another seven years in Áras an Uachtaráin and is said to have informed figures in Leinster House of his likely candidacy.

The Government has provisionally set a date of October 26th for the vote, which will coincide with two referendums on the issue of blasphemy and the woman’s place in the home.