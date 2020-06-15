Fianna Fáil and Green TDs endorse programme for government

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party’s parliamentary parties have endorsed the programme for government deal. However, three of the 12 Green Party TDs abstained when the Greens’ vote was taken.

That meant that nine Green TDs backed the agreement, including deputy leader Catherine Martin. The three who abstained were Neasa Hourigan, Patrick Costello and Francis Noel Duffy, who is married to Ms Martin.

A two-thirds majority of the Greens’ parliamentary party was required to endorse the deal and was achieved. However, the fact that three of the 12 TDs abstained will make it a little more difficult for the party to get the two-thirds majority required when the deal is voted on by the party membership, who must now ratify it for the party to enter government.

Ms Martin is understood to have told colleagues she would back the deal after leading the negotiations.

The vote followed the announcement earlier on Monday that a deal on a programme for government had been struck between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

The vote was taken at a meeting of the Green Party’s parliamentary party on Monday to discuss the 173-page programme for government and its implications, should the Green Party go into government.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan spoke to his colleagues at the meeting and strongly endorsed the deal. He conceded the party did not get everything it wanted but said that the programme provided a springboard for a green transformation of Irish society.

Among the issues where dissatisfaction was expressed by the Greens at Monday’s meeting was the absence of the Occupied Territories Bill from the programme. That legislation proposed to ban goods originating from Palestinian lands occupied by Israeli settlers.

In a statement released following the three-hour meeting, which was held virtually, the party said that indicative votes were also taken of the Green Party’s Senators, MEPs and one MLA. The group, including indicative votes, recorded 13 votes in favour and four abstentions.

“[Party] members who register for an online special convention or who apply for an absentee ballot will now have the opportunity to vote on the programme for government,” it said.

Much attention had focused on the stance that would be adopted by Ms Martin, who as well as being the party’s lead negotiator in the talks on the deal was one of four TDs who were opposed to entering a coalition involving Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fáil

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party also endorsed the proposed programme for government on Monday night, with a majority of members speaking in favour of the deal.

Party leader Micheál Martin said the deal will now go to the party membership for a postal vote after a “very strong endorsement” from his parliamentary party.

He said there were strong contributions at Monday’s meeting of the parliamentary party in relation to housing and agriculture.

He said there was also support for investment in cycling, railways and greenways.

Mr Martin said he was receiving strong messages of support from members of the party in constituencies across the country.

“One of the messages emanating from the parliamentary party meeting this evening was that the TDs and Senators want to go out there now and engage with the membership to persuade the members of the strength of this document, its relevance to where people are today in their lives, and the need to get it passed, and a government formed.”

Reacting to an Irish Times poll which revealed a surge in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s personal approval rating to 75 per cent, Mr Martin said the country was in a “very unusual situation and very surreal situation with Covid-19.

“The Government have had enormous visibility, understandably, because of the crisis. Our focus is on the job at hand to facilitate the formation of a government.”

He said a few TDs had reservations about the deal but “the overwhelming majority endorsed the programme”.