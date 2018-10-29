Fianna Fáil accuses Peter Casey of engaging in lazy and dangerous politics

Presidential runner-up Peter Casey has been accused by Fianna Fáil of engaging in lazy and dangerous and irresponsible politics.

“I’m not sure what he’s trying to do,” the party’s communications spokesman Timmy Dooley said.

Mr Casey earlier said Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is “too nice to take on Leo Varadkar” and said if the party didn’t want him as a member, he would set up a new party called New Fianna Fáil.

In the wake of coming second to Michael D Higgins in the presidential race, earning 23 per cent of the vote, Mr Casey on Sunday said he was going to join Fianna Fáil. However, Mr Martin immediately poured cold water on the idea saying the Derry man lacked a “coherent or cohesive” political vision.

Mr Casey, whose campaign was marked by criticisms of Travellers and their separate ethnic status, polled strongly with 342,727 votes, or 23.25 per cent of the overall vote. President Michael D Higgins was re-elected comfortably with 822,566 votes, or 55.81 per cent.

However, speaking on the RTÉ’s News at One Mr Dooley described Mr Casey’s comments about Fianna Fáil as “lazy politics, dangerous politics, it’s irresponsible.”

Presidential Election FULL RESULTS

During the campaign Mr Casey had spoken “about issues that are outside the remit of the President”, he said. Mr Dooley also suggested that many of the people who had voted for Mr Casey had done so fully confident that President Higgins would be elected and that their votes were an expression of disenchantment.

If Mr Casey was so keen to become Taoiseach then surely an obvious route for him would be for him to join Fine Gael and then depose Leo Varadkar, he added.

He said that some of Mr Casey’s comments during the campaign about problems in society were “trying to lay the blame on smaller minorities” and to create division in society.

When asked if it had been a mistake for Fianna Fáil not to run their own candidate in the Presidential election, Mr Dooley pointed out that Sinn Féin had run a candidate and 24 per cent of their supporters had voted for Peter Casey.

No FF connection

Speaking on Monday Mr Casey said that although he has no Fianna Fáil connections he would like to contest the next general election in Donegal as a candidate for the party. “You have to be aligned to a party to be successful,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Miriam show.

He said that the people who had voted for him, had done so out of frustration. The Confidence and Supply Agreement, between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, has not worked to anyone’s benefit, they wanted to send a message, “to show how disconnected they are, the feeling that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Casey said he suspected that Mr Martin would not take his call and that he did not have his number. Responding to a comment that Fianna Fáil was “full,” Mr Casey, said, “the party’s full, full of nonsense. If they don’t really have room, then they have a problem.

“They definitely need someone like Peter Casey.”

Donegal needs a strong representative he said. Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McCanalogue is a very strong candidate, he said. “I will definitely top the poll when I stand in Donegal.

“Pat the Cope Gallagher said he was passionate about standing for Donegal, then he put his hat in the ring for Ceann Comhairle. That’s a bit disingenuous.”

Mr Casey maintained that there would not be a hard border. It was “nonsense” and there would not be a crisis, he said. “No way there’s going to be a hard Brexit.”

He said he will recoup his campaign expenses, which he estimates will be under €100,000, which he will then donate to “whatever worthwhile cause I want.”