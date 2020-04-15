FF-FG coalition proposals ‘purely aspirational’, Labour leader says

A document composed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on what a proposed coalition government would seek to do during its term is “uncosted” and “purely aspirational”, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has said.

The document, published on Wednesday afternoon, outlines 10 key “missions” for the next government and says the “overriding focus” of the two parties would be to improve the “wellbeing” of Irish people and society.

In the document, the parties say that to face the “crisis of a lifetime... we need a government with a clear majority that is strong enough to develop and deliver a programme of national recovery across its lifetime – one that can channel its collective talents for the greater good”.

Fiann Fáil and Fine Gael intend to approach smaller parties such as Labour, the Greens and the Social Democrats in the days ahead to see if the document can form the basis for further discussions on a programme for government.

Between them the two parties have 72 Dáil seats, eight short of a majority, and both have said they want a third, smaller party and some Independents in a coalition government.

Coalition Builder Can you form a government?

However, Mr Kelly, whose party has six TDs, said the document “fails to mention any concrete timelines or when any of the mooted ideas would be delivered.”.

“I welcome that in both parties coming together to draft this document, that they have come around to a different way of thinking on a new social contract and other social democratic policies,” he said.

“The Labour Parliamentary Party will appraise this document over the coming days.”

The Social Democrats, which has six TDs, said the document is “portrayed as some kind of radical change of direction but on first reading it appears disappointing”.

It is vague and for the most part simply repeats existing government policy and commitments previously made and not delivered upon,” the party said in a statement, which added that the proposals “lack timelines, costings and clear targets”.

However, it said it was “welcome that both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are acknowledging that there is a need for a change in direction”.

“The current crisis has highlighted the need for far greater investment in public services, healthcare, housing and action on climate change. But actions must speak louder than words,” it added.

“We will take a detailed look at the document and give a further reaction in the coming days.”