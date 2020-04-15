FF and FG publish joint framework for potential coalition

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have published a joint framework document for potential coalition which contains 10 key “missions” and says the “overriding focus” of the two parties is to improve the “wellbeing” of Irish people and society.

The 10 pillars are:

Reigniting and Renewing the Economy;

Universal Healthcare;

Housing for All;

A New Social Contract;

A New Green Deal;

A Better Quality of Life for All;

Supporting Young Ireland;

Opportunities through Education and Research;

A Shared Island;

At the Heart of Europe: Global Citizenship.

“To assess the performance of a new government, we must look beyond economic indicators,” the document says. “We will create new, credible, quality-of-life measures of individual and societal wellbeing and progress.”

“Our overriding focus is to improve the wellbeing of the Irish people and society is. In achieving this, the immediate challenge for us is to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid-19 emergency, and the havoc that it has brought to the lives of people “and to the social and economic security of families.

“Beyond this, our focus is to respond decisively to the agenda of change in terms of housing, health, climate action and quality of life, which came through so clearly from the general election.

The document was sent to both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs on Wednesday afternoon ahead of meetings of both parliamentary parties on Wednesday evening.

The intention is to approach smaller parties such as Labour, the Greens and the Social Democrats in the days ahead to see if the document can form the basis for further discussions on a programme for government.

Both parties have ruled out entering government with Sinn Féin.

The document contains measures which both parties hope will attract the support of the Green Party. It pledges a “new green deal.”

“The climate crisis is the most pressing existential crisis. The response domestically and internationally to the Covid-19 emergency illustrates our capacity to react comprehensively and imaginatively to fundamental challenges.”

“We must utilise the radicalism of the response to this emergency to tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis.”

It says all actions taken must lead to carbon neutrality by 2050. The two parties have committed to setting new carbon reduction targets; ensuring that the recovery at domestic and European levels is carried out through a “green lens”; tackling the biodiversity crisis; convening a Citizens’ Assembly. They also plan to make the Republic a European leader in offshore wind energy and have committed to investment in public transport across Ireland, “significantly increasing the number of daily journeys being taken by foot and bicycle”. The carbon tax would be increased in line with the agreed cross-party trajectory of €80 per tonne by 2030. There are also plans to plant 440 million trees by 2040.

Covid-19 crisis

The document also says that the Covid-19 crisis amounts to an “unprecedented” moment in the history of the State.

“Many families have lost loved ones; many more have been affected by illness; and hundreds of thousands of people have either lost their jobs or had their employment thrown into jeopardy. There is fear and anxiety deep in every home, with grave uncertainty about the future.

“The global economy now faces massive challenges, with significant consequences for our small and open economy. Society and the world we once knew has been severely disrupted. However, our State and people have reacted with unity, purpose and determination.

“We know that there is no going back to the old way of doing things. Radical actions have been taken to protect as many people as possible, and new ways of doing things have been found in a time of crisis. The importance of the well resourced, properly functioning and responsive State has never been clearer.

“As a committed member of the European Union, we will work with our European colleagues to fully mobilise budgetary and monetary resources to help each other during this time of crisis, and as we rebuild our economies.

“In the middle of this emergency, people and communities have come together to help each other and to save lives. This spirit must guide any new government that is formed – one that mobilises the best ideas from the parties and groupings involved and puts aside the differences of the past for the overriding objective of rescuing our economy, rebuilding our country, and renewing our society. As we face these challenges, Ireland will again have a significant budget deficit.

“The essential step in repairing this will be returning our citizens back to work. All decisions with regard to our national finances must be fair and sustainable. To face the crisis of a lifetime, we must all play our part. We need a government with a clear majority that is strong enough to develop and deliver a programme of national recovery across its lifetime – one that can channel its collective talents for the greater good. We also recognise the need for a strong Opposition to hold the government to account – one that can contribute, critique, challenge, and change policies.”

On the records of the Civil War parties, it says: “Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have each governed Ireland at different times. Both are proud of the part that they and other parties in Government have played in advancing the Irish nation. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have engaged bilaterally to draw up this document, which has at its core 10 missions that all centre on the wellbeing of Ireland’s citizens.

“The ideas behind this document seek to build on ideas from all parties and none. As we emerge from this emergency, we will continue to be guided by, and act on, the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). Our approach will be built on the fundamental values of community and solidarity.

“These are the values which have been central to our shared national response to this emergency and they must be the values that drive the work of the next government. With a view to forming a historic coalition, we now invite other parties and groupings to enter discussions on building a Programme for Government. Our citizens deserve a government that works for the good of Ireland and its people – a government that lasts. Let us build it together.