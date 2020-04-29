FF and FG promise Greens a new climate Bill within 100 days

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed with the Green Party there is “now just a decade to make the changes necessary to halt the warming of our planet and to save our natural world”.

The two main parties have committed to introducing a new climate Bill within the first 100 days of a new government that will enshrine in law the target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have asked the three parties to now begin work on a programme for government to implement measures to revive the economy in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

However, the two parties also say that many of the policy objectives raised by the Greens in their letter of 17 demands last week “need to be teased out during talks”.

Crucially, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil say they are willing to increase the current 3 per cent target to reduce carbon emissions – the Greens’ insist on a 7 per cent annual reduction – but want to “understand and tease out” how the Greens’ targets would be reached.

“No party will want to introduce changes that will jeopardise employment or increase levels of poverty or have a negative impact on rural and regional development,” the FF-FG document states.

In their letter to Greens leader Eamon Ryan, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin also agree to commit to a wave of investment in renewable energy and to end fossil fuel exploration. They also suggest they may be willing to mothball the proposed Liquid Natural Gas terminal on the Shannon estuary, provided it can be replaced by other local projects, perhaps connected to renewable energy.

The two parties also say they are open to or in outright agreement with several Green demands on public housing, urban renewal, planning, public transport, a green procurement policy and reviewing the national development plan.

On financing the programme for the next government, the two parties say they will continue with deficit financing – ie borrowing – to “avoid the need for austerity and to simulate a recovery”.

They will reduce the deficit “once the economy returns to growth . . . in a gradual way so that growth is not stunted”.

The letter says the government should continue to borrow for capital projects – including housing, public transport, education and climate action – and then move to a broadly balanced budget.

However, it also commits to complying with EU budget rules, “noting that the general escape clause has been activated by the Covid-19 emergency”.

The parties’ response to the Greens ends by again requesting the three parties sit down together for negotiations.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the Taoiseach said the target set by the Green Party for a 7 per cent reduction in emissions “ is extremely ambitious”.

“It is an ambitious target, but we accept that we need to be more ambitious when it comes to climate change. Actually it looks like emissions will fall by 7 per cent to 8 per cent this year but for all the wrong reasons.

“As the economy recovers next year, emissions will probably rise again. But we’d be interested in talking to them [the Greens] about how we might achieve a more ambitious target than the current one, perhaps even a 7 per cent one, but we don’t want to commit to a target that can’t be done.

“And as well as that we want to understand what impact achieving that target would have on poverty and on unemployment, on the rural economy, because we’re going to struggle in all those areas in the next couple of years so we want to see it in the round,” Mr Varadkar said.