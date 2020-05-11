FF and FG may join to stop Sinn Féin chairing Covid-19 committee

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael could support an independent candidate to effectively block Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane from becoming chairman of the powerful new Dáil committee which will investigate the State’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Senior figures in both parties said on Monday that it was unlikely either party would nominate a person to become cathaoirleach of the committee.

“No member of the party has contacted me looking at the possibility of the party supporting one of our own candidates,” said Fianna Fáil whip Michael Moynihan.

Similarly a Fine Gael member of the committee said it was “unlikely” that any of its members would be nominated.

The TD, who spoke anonymously, said that both parties had a combined eight votes out of 19 and that 10 votes would be required to secure the position. The Green Party has a single member on the committee, Ossian Smyth, but it is unlikely he will vote for the two-party bloc at a time government-formation negotiations have barely started with his party.

It is understood Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness might also express an interest in the position when parties meet on Tuesday ahead of the first formal session of the committee at 12.30pm.

However, it is considered likely that a leading opposition figure with wide experience of the Oireachtas would be the likely compromise. Most consider that Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall to be the leading contender, although several mentioned Michael McNamara, the Independent TD for Clare.

Government’s handling of pandemic

On Monday, Mr Cullinane said there was a need for proper scrutiny of the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and for Ministers to be accountable to the Dáíl.

“The establishment of the committee is an importune part of the process of ensuring proper debate and dialogue about how we emerge from the crisis from a health perspective and how we deal with the economic crisis,” he said.

Like the other two big parties, Sinn Féin has four seats on the committee and will be seeking the support of the six members of the committee who are Independent or who belong to smaller parties.

Minister for Health Simon Harris and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan are expected to be among the first witnesses to be invited before the committee, which will also decide on a programme of work on Tuesday.

It will look at mental health, outbreaks in care settings and how they were handled and a comparison between private and public nursing homes. The use of private hospitals, pandemic payment and a range of other issues will be considered, including preparations in the event of a second surge of infections.