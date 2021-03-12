Few options in thwarted vaccine rollout and little basis for optimism

Coalition will continue to be subject of public ire as long as Covid-19 programme stutters

Pat Leahy Political Editor

Administration of the vaccines received is a matter very much within the hands of the Government or the Health Service Executive. File photograph: Getty

Administration of the vaccines received is a matter very much within the hands of the Government or the Health Service Executive. File photograph: Getty

The Government remains under fierce political pressure over the supply of vaccines, as the constantly changing promises of supplies from AstraZeneca translate into missed targets, vocal GPs and disappointed citizens.

But as the Dáil question and answer session with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Thursday made clear, there is little enough the coalition can do about this now. It’s also pretty clear that nobody else has any better ideas.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.