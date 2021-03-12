Few options in thwarted vaccine rollout and little basis for optimism
Coalition will continue to be subject of public ire as long as Covid-19 programme stutters
Administration of the vaccines received is a matter very much within the hands of the Government or the Health Service Executive. File photograph: Getty
The Government remains under fierce political pressure over the supply of vaccines, as the constantly changing promises of supplies from AstraZeneca translate into missed targets, vocal GPs and disappointed citizens.
But as the Dáil question and answer session with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Thursday made clear, there is little enough the coalition can do about this now. It’s also pretty clear that nobody else has any better ideas.