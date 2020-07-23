Fergus O’Dowd and Catherine Connolly contest election for Leas-Cheann Comhairle

The Dáil has never had a female Ceann Comhairle or Leas-Cheann Comhairle in its 101-year history, according to Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

The 63-year-old Galway West TD is running as a candidate for the role of Leas Cheann Comhairle or deputy chair of the Dáil against Fine Gael Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd (71).

Although the position usually goes to the Opposition, Mr O’Dowd who has the nomination of all three Coalition parties - Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party - is expected to win when counting of votes commences at 2pm today,

Voting by secret ballot took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin for the role which carries an additional allowance of €38,787 on top of a TD’s salary of €96,189.

TDs filled out a ballot paper and then one socially distant row at a time lined up to place their vote in one of four ballot boxes in the auditorium.

Mr O’Dowd, a former minister, senator and councillor who served three times as mayor of Drogheda told TDs that “if you vote for me I guarantee fairness, equality and above all I believe I will be absolutely impartial.”

He said it was a great honour to be nominated and that as TDs “we all have the same mandate here. We all are Teachtaí Dála. We are the voices of the people. We are democracy in action.”

Mr O’Dowd said that as chair of the Oireachtas Transport Committee which conducted an inquiry into the Football Association of Ireland, he “showed myself as fair and impartial to everybody”.

He said he would absolutely guarantee TDs “that respect, that fairness, that impartiality”.

A fluent Irish speaker Mr O’Dowd opened his nomination speech in Irish and said it was important to have Irish in the role.

Ms Connolly, a fluent Irish speaker also opened her address in Irish and said it was not easy to stand up and to praise herself.

She was standing as a councillor since 1999, a mayor of Galway and a TD since 2016, she said.

“In 101 years there has never been a female chair either as Ceann Comhairle or Leas-Cheann Comhairle.”

She was not pointing it out to say “please vote for me as a woman” but because it was very importantly symbolically, she said.

“It is the most visible aspect of our democracy outside the Taoiseach in government and the leaders of the Opposition.”

She said “it is what the people of Ireland see and it’s important that we would have gender equality in that role. It is important that we would take that step today based on capability and experience”.

Ms Connolly added “it is very important that the role be filled by a member of the Opposition in the interests of balance and appearances but also in the interests of reality, that we would have a balance ensuring that democracy takes place in this chamber and in the Dáil.