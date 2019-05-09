The controversy surrounding the huge cost of the National Broadband Plan is growing nearly as quickly as the list of zeros at the end of bill. Our main story today discloses the final cost of the project may be up to €5 billion, which suggests a €2 billion investment by the consortium led by US businessman David McCourt.

The Government yesterday released a tranche of documents relating to the awarding of the contract. The most interesting was a letter from Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure, raising serious concerns about the project and strenuously objecting to it.