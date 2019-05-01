Farmers stage protest outside Cabinet meeting in Cork

Farmers confronted Government ministers as they gathered for a Cabinet meeting in Cork to highlight the crisis in the Irish beef sector.

The protesters claim beef producers have lost €100 million in revenue in the past six months.

Up to 1,000 members of the IFA from all over the country converged on Cork City Hall on Wednesday morning to call on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to introduce emergency measures to assist beef farmers, some of whom are losing up to €400 per animal.

IFA president Joe Healy said up to 70,000 farmers nationally are involved in beef production and they have been losing money on animals for the past six months at a rate that is no longer sustainable.

“We have farmers all over the country that have lost a fortune – they have lost everything from €100 on steers to €400 and €500 on bulls and that’s just not sustainable. We need support but we need it now, there’s no point in talking about next October,” said Mr Healy.

IFA Munster regional chairman John Coughlan from Buttevant said that Irish beef farmers have already had “a hard Brexit in the beef industry for the past six months”. He said beef finishers in particular were suffering to the point where they are struggling to “put food on the table” for their families.

“If you were involved solely in beef, you would need to be finishing 300 to 400 animals a year on a profit margin of €100 per animal to get any sort of sustainable income. But this year, those farmers are losing €200 to €500 per animal so they are not making a living and eating into their already meagre reserves.”

IFA national livestock chairman Angus Woods said beef farmers have been suffering for the last two and a half years with beef prices starting to drop by 10 cent a kilo the morning after the Brexit vote in the UK in 2016. He said beef farmers had now cumulatively suffered losses of €101 million.

He said uncertainty over Brexit has been having a huge impact on beef farmers and it was imperative that the Government acts immediately in terms of providing supports.

Mr Creed acknowledged that beef farmers are going through a particularly difficult period at the moment, despite the Government putttng €45 million into support schemes for farmers in recent times.

He said the Government is looking at developing new markets and he pointed out that already the volume of Irish beef sales in China for the first quarter of 2019 is almost equal to the entire volume of sales there last year.

He said he also expects the Turkish market to open for Irish beef later this year.

He said Government efforts to increase the live export trade is yielding dividends, with the volume of live exports up by a third this year over 2018. In addition, he said, Ireland is working with European Commission about releasing emergency funds to assist Irish beef producers.