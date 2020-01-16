Farmers sleep in their tractors at Dublin protest

Protesting farmers slept in tractors overnight in Dublin city centre as traffic restrictions continue on Thursday morning.

About 60 tractors and trailers are parked around Merrion Square and St Stephen’s Green. Kildare Street, Merrion Street Upper, Merrion Square South, St Stephen’s Green South and Molesworth Street remain closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

The blockade, by the Individual Farmers of Ireland, is over low beef prices. The demonstration, which began on Wednesday, is expected to continue until Thursday afternoon. It is the third protest by farmers in recent months.

Traffic stopped on Wednesday as tractors lined Westland Row and Lombard Street East. The vehicles were eventually moved around to Merrion Square.

John Dallon, from Castledermott, Co Kildare, said he and other farmers will continue to hold tractor blockades until the price of beef rises.

“The price of beef at the minute is €3.60 a kilo. If you look at the price of beef in England, we’re about 50 cent behind and across mainland Europe we’re 22 cent behind the average. Why should we continue to be treated the way we’re being treated,” he said.

“We feel that we have to come to Dublin as individual farmers to drive the message home. We don’t want to be here, we have a lot of farm work to do, cattle to feed at home... We’re entitled to a livelihood and we’re not getting it. We’re not even getting the cost of our production, how are we expected to live?”

Derek Forde, a former beef farmer from Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, said he was there to support farmers.

“I had to quit keeping cattle because it wasn’t viable... It was tough to walk away from it,” he said.

“Being a beef farmer at the minute, you’re not even breaking even, you’re running at a loss especially with cattle.”

Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín told the farmers he commended their demonstration.