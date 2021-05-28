Fans may attend football, rugby games and horse racing in summer

The Cabinet is this afternoon considering allowing fans to attend a number of sports fixtures throughout the summer.

These are understood to include the Leinster v Dragons rugby game at the RDS on June 11th. Fans also may attend another game, Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, on the same day, as well as the Cork City v Cabinteely match.

The Liberty Insurance Camogie League final at Croke Park on June 20th may also have fans in the stadium.

Ministers are furthermore considering allowing fans at the Irish Life Health National Senior Championships on June 26th and at the Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda match on June 25th .

Fans may also attend racing at the Curragh.

From June 7th, a maximum of 100 people can attend matches rising to 200 at venues that can accommodate 5,000 or more.

This will rise from July 5th, to 200 at matches or 500 where there is a capacity of 5,000 or more.

From August, up to 500 spectators can attend matches, or in larger venues 5000 or 25 per cent of capacity, whichever is smaller.