Extra €655 million needed this year to fund health services, committee told

Extra Government funding of €655 million will be needed this year to deal with over-spending by the Health Service Executive - some 4 per cent of overall health expenditure for 2018, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly told the Oireachtas Committee on Health and Children it was “significant” extra spending and that health funding remained “a major challenge”.

Some €85 million is being sought to supplement the significant reduction in the level of private patient income for public hospitals this year, Mr Daly said.

“Health insurers commenced a campaign in 2017 aimed at discouraging members from using their private health insurance to avail of private inpatient services when they are admitted via an emergency department,” he said.

“Instead, they have encouraged their members to consider being treated as a public patient, as is their right provided for under the Health Act 1970.”

But the Minister said this “inevitably is leading to a drop in income as more patients are opting to be treated publicly rather than privately”.

The health committee heard last month that the campaign by healthcare insurers had led to a loss of €100 million in projected income.

Mr Daly told the committee on Wednesday €10 million from the supplementary estimate would allow for the commencement of measures aimed at alleviating pressure on hospitals during the busy winter period.

Some €5.7 million is being allocated to the acute hospitals to address critical bed capacity deficits this year, the Minister said.

He also said it was expected that none of the €150 million in targeted savings under the HSE’s “value improvement plan” for 2018 would be achieved by this year end.

The committee heard there had been a “significant increase” this year in the amount of payments made under the treatment abroad and cross-border healthcare schemes.

“With the trend continuing upwards throughout the year, there is a need for supplementary funding to address this area of growing demand,” Mr Daly said.

‘Increasing costs of awards’

He also told the committee the increasing costs of the Clinical Indemnity Scheme were not due exclusively to the increasing numbers of claims but rather to “the increasing costs of awards and the very high costs associated with catastrophic injury claims”.

Some €50 million will be required as a supplementary estimate for the primary care reimbursement scheme, which compensates GPs for treating medical card patients.

Funding will be provided to cover a number of GP fees and allowances, including €4.85 million towards the cost of providing free CervicalCheck consultations.

A further €30 million is being allocated to cover the continuing increase in the cost of high-tech drugs for treating conditions such as rheumatology, cancer, and cystic fibrosis.

Some €7 million will be allocated to cover the cost of treating long term illnesses, the most prevalent being diabetes mellitus and epilepsy.

Mr Daly said €20 million would be allocated to supplementary capital spending.

Committee chair Michael Harty (Ind) said the ability to provide the almost €700 million supplementary budget for the HSE this year was “undoubtedly” because of the windfall in corporation tax.

“We’re now depending on corporation tax which is based on a few American companies operating in Ireland. If Donald Trump were to change his policies in the morning, it could substantially change the money we were getting from corporation tax,” Mr Harty said.

He added that this was “not sustainable”.

“Of course it’s not. No matter where it’s coming from,” Mr Daly said.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly asked the Minister if it was not the case that similar budget over-runs had occurred every year since 2014.

“You don’t need to be a mathematical genius to work out that if we keep overrunning then we’re under-funded,” she said.