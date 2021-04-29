Explainer: What are the reopening plans and key dates for exiting lockdown?

Ministers met until late last night to agree a plan for reopening the country throughout the months of May, June and to a lesser extent July.

The proposals will go before a full Cabinet meeting on Thursday and a press conference will be held afterwards to tease through the details. While the State’s public health team, Nphet, went further than many politicians expected in their recommendations to Ministers yesterday, the whole thing comes with two major caveats: that the key statistics don’t spiral out of control and the vaccinations continue at pace.

Sources said that the presentation given during the Cabinet Covid committee left them scratching their heads a little. This is because concern was expressed about the volatile nature of the situation and the fears around the potentially explosive mix of easing restrictions with the more transmissible B117 variant.

Some say they found it hard to marry the warnings with the Nphet recommendations. But the message is clear: this is an outdoor summer until at least July. Here is what was agreed by the Covid committee late last night, all pending full Cabinet approval of course.

May 10th:

This is a big date in the reopening plan. Not only is the intercounty travel ban due to be lifted, but people can finally return to the hairdressers and other personal services provided they have booked an appointment.

Furthermore, it is planned that households can meet outdoors in groups of six and that this will include private gardens. This is a significant move. As early as last weekend, senior Government sources said they would be extremely reluctant to let this happen due to the increased risk posed by such gatherings inevitably moving indoors. The Cabinet will likely tease this out today.

Grandparents who have been vaccinated will also be able to meet indoors with grandchildren and other family members who have not been inoculated under the proposals to be considered by Ministers.

Furthermore from May 10th, the phased resumption of non-essential retail will begin again starting with click and collect. Garden centres may also reopen and all construction work should also resume by May 10th.

There will be welcome news for those who wish to attend religious services as up to 50 people will be permitted indoors. This will apply for weddings and funerals too. For weddings however, the limit will stay at six people at the reception but the plan is that this will rise to 25 at some point in June.

May 17th

The rest of non-essential retail is set to return on this date including many shops which have been closed for months now.

June 2nd

Domestic tourism will kick off again just before the June bank holiday weekend as hotels and guesthouses are due to reopen on this date. It is understood that indoor dining will be allowed for residents only. This is likely to cause what one source described as a “ruckus” today, as restaurants will inevitably ask for the scientific basis behind allowing indoor restaurants in hotels but not other hospitality. There could be words on this at Cabinet too.

June 7th

This is the slated date for the return of outdoor hospitality. No distinction will be drawn between pubs that serve food and pubs that do not, so all pubs that have outdoor facilities can reopen, some for the first time in more than 400 days. The €9 substantial meal rule is likely to be scrapped, meaning you won’t have to order a bowl of chicken wings with your pint. Some Ministers were keen to allow outdoor dining resume from May 24th, but given the unexpected front-loading of other measures in May, it was decided it was one risk too many in the end. Cabinet may take a different view today.

Gyms are also expected to reopen on this date but with strict social distancing requirements.

Sports matches will also resume but no crowds will be allowed.

July

Some time in July, indoor dining may resume. Yet there is no real confidence right now about this because there are so many unknown factors including key considerations: how serious a spike will all of the aforementioned restrictions cause? Could it derail these plans? We simply won’t know until June some time which will be very unwelcome news for the industry.

The kicker: The Vaccine Dividend

Those who have been vaccinated will be among a select group permitted to meet indoors in groups of three households. The timing of this will likely depend on which vaccine you received. Under the plans going to Cabinet, those who have received both doses of Pfizer can meet indoors around one week after their second dose. This will be two weeks for those who have received both shots of their Moderna vaccine. For those who have received Johnson and Johnson, they can meet two weeks after receiving their single shot. For those who have received Astrazeneca they can meet four weeks after their first dose which is a major boost for that group given what can be a wide gap between the first and second dose.

And finally

All of these changes have implications for transport and travel and movement generally. Capacity on public transport will be increased to 50 per cent on May 10th and Irish Rail and Dublin Bus are understood to be returning to a full schedule from next Monday.

There is the question of international travel. The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated at a meeting of Fine Gael TDs and Senators last night that the aviation sector will need a plan by the end of May. And of course you need a passport to travel: the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will ask the Cabinet today to approve a plan to deem passport production an essential service. This will help to clear the backlog of almost 90,000 applications.