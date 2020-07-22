Expansion of public transport to 24-hours to be investigated by new taskforce

The expansion of public transport to 24 hours in major cities and towns will be investigated by a new taskforce on the night-time economy to be launched next week.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said An Garda Síochána will participate in the taskforce and will play a “strong role” in the discussion on reform of licensing laws.

She told Labour culture spokesman Duncan Smith in the Dáil that the Government gave a commitment to launch the taskforce within 30 days and she was pleased to say she would announce it next week.

The body aims to look at “innovative approaches to supporting and developing a vibrant, diverse night-time culture and economy in Ireland”.

During Dáil questions on Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Ms Martin said key Government departments, agencies and relevant stakeholders will be involved “to bring the necessary knowledge in to make it effective”.

This would include the Give us the Night group which has campaigned for the expansion of night-time cultural events, particularly in relation to music venues.

The taskforce will consider licensing laws and regulations and the establishment of night-time culture mayors in Cork and Dublin, similar to those already established in other European cities.

The department previously held a symposium to discuss the possibility of “creative nightlife and cultural activities after hours and establishment of pilot projects in Cork and Dublin”.

Mr Smith said licensing laws needed reform. A lot of pubs and restaurants are not open at the moment “and we need to use this time to plan so that they can re-open not only during the day but also through the night,” he said.

He pointed out that it would require the provision of 24-hour public transport in Dublin, Cork and the major cities and towns and he asked that the taskforce report on its progress when the Dáil returns after the summer recess so that “we can have a discussion in early autumn”.

The Minister said issues such as the expansion of the 24-hour service “are complex” but will be part of the taskforce’s remit whose membership would include the Departments of Justice, of Climate Action and Transport, of Housing and Local Government and of Culture.

“I anticipate that a wide range of public bodies will have a strong role to play in this. The licensing issue will be under the Department of Justice,” Ms Martin said. “That’s why we’ll have An Garda Síochána on the committee and also the Department of Climate Action and Transport.”