Exit poll by numbers: Who voted what way and where
Sinn Féin is Dublin’s most popular party and in all age groups except over 65s
Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald votes at St Joseph’s School in Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The dramatic rise of Sinn Féin during this election campaign is reflected in the findings of the exit poll – not only is it the most popular party in Dublin but the findings also show it commands a lead among every age group under 65.
While its popularity compared to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is more pronounced among younger age groups, the findings shows that it is attracting marginally more support that its main rivals for those aged between 35 and 65.
It is only with the over 65s that it’s support falls precipitously, to less than half of that of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáíl.
Age groups
18-24
Fianna Fáil: 13.6%
Fine Gael: 15.5%
Sinn Féin: 31.8%
Green Party: 14.4%
Labour Party: 2.6%Social Democrats: 4.1%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 6.6%
Aontú: 1.1%
Other Parties: 1.5%
Independents: 8.9%
25-34
Fianna Fáil: 15.2%
Fine Gael: 17.3%
Sinn Féin: 31.7%
Green Party: 9.1%
Labour Party: 4.3%
Social Democrats: 4.6%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 3.9%
Aontú: 2.0%
Other Parties: 1.3%
Independents: 10.6%
35-49
Fianna Fáil: 21.8%
Fine Gael: 21.1%
Sinn Féin: 22%
Green Party: 9.3%
Labour Party:5.0%
Social Democrats: 3.9%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2.6%
Aontú: 1.8%
Other Parties: 1.8%
Independents: 10.7%
50-64
Fianna Fáil: 22.7%
Fine Gael: 22.3%
Sinn Féin: 22.8%
Green Party: 6.6%
Labour Party: 4.7%
Social Democrats: 3.3%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2.1%
Aontú: 1.4%
Other Parties: 1.6%
Independents: 12.5%
65 and over
Fianna Fáil: 29.7%
Fine Gael: 30.2%
Sinn Féin: 12.2%
Green Party: 4.6%
Labour Party: 5.1%
Social Democrats: 1.8%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 1.8%
Aontú: 2.4%
Other Parties: 1.0%
Independents: 11.2%
Regions
Dublin
Fianna Fáil: 14.0%
Fine Gael: 21.1%
Sinn Féin: 22.3%
Green Party: 12.9%
Labour Party: 8.1%
Social Democrats: 6.1%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 7.0%
Aontú: 1.2%
Other Parties: 1.7%
Independents: 5.6%
Rest of Leinster
Fianna Fáil: 25.9%
Fine Gael: 21.7%
Sinn Féin: 24.1%
Green Party: 5.1%
Labour Party: 5.1%
Social Democrats: 3.6%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 1.8%
Aontú: 1.7%
Other Parties: 2.7%
Independents: 8.4%
Munster
Fianna Fáil: 25.6%
Fine Gael: 24.5%
Sinn Féin: 18.2%
Green Party: 7.4%
Labour Party: 3.6%
Social Democrats: 2.5%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 0.7%
Aontú: 1.8%
Other Parties: 0.7%
Independents: 15.0%
Connacht/Ulster
Fianna Fáil: 22%
Fine Gael: 22%
Sinn Féin: 26%
Green Party: 6.9%
Labour Party: 1.7%
Social Democrats: 1.7%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 1.8%
Aontú: 1.6%
Other Parties: 1.1%
Independents: 20.3%
Gender
Male
Fianna Fáil: 22.9%
Fine Gael: 22.6%
Sinn Féin: 23.0%
Green Party: 7.4%
Labour Party: 4.8%
Social Democrats: 3.1%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2.4%
Aontú: 2.0%
Other Parties: 1.5%
Independents: 10.4%
Female
Fianna Fáil: 21.4%
Fine Gael: 22.1%
Sinn Féin: 21.5%
Green Party: 8.4%
Labour Party: 4.5%
Social Democrats: 3.8%
Solidarity-People Before Profit: 3.2%
Aontú: 1.6%
Other Parties: 1.5%
Independents: 12.0%