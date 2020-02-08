Exit poll by numbers: Who voted what way and where

The dramatic rise of Sinn Féin during this election campaign is reflected in the findings of the exit poll – not only is it the most popular party in Dublin but the findings also show it commands a lead among every age group under 65.

While its popularity compared to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is more pronounced among younger age groups, the findings shows that it is attracting marginally more support that its main rivals for those aged between 35 and 65.

It is only with the over 65s that it’s support falls precipitously, to less than half of that of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáíl.

Age groups

18-24

Fianna Fáil: 13.6%

Fine Gael: 15.5%

Sinn Féin: 31.8%

Green Party: 14.4%

Labour Party: 2.6%Social Democrats: 4.1%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 6.6%

Aontú: 1.1%

Other Parties: 1.5%

Independents: 8.9%

25-34

Fianna Fáil: 15.2%

Fine Gael: 17.3%

Sinn Féin: 31.7%

Green Party: 9.1%

Labour Party: 4.3%

Social Democrats: 4.6%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 3.9%

Aontú: 2.0%

Other Parties: 1.3%

Independents: 10.6%

Gallery In pictures: Ireland goes to the polls VIEW NOW

35-49

Fianna Fáil: 21.8%

Fine Gael: 21.1%

Sinn Féin: 22%

Green Party: 9.3%

Labour Party:5.0%

Social Democrats: 3.9%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2.6%

Aontú: 1.8%

Other Parties: 1.8%

Independents: 10.7%

50-64

Fianna Fáil: 22.7%

Fine Gael: 22.3%

Sinn Féin: 22.8%

Green Party: 6.6%

Labour Party: 4.7%

Social Democrats: 3.3%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2.1%

Aontú: 1.4%

Other Parties: 1.6%

Independents: 12.5%

65 and over

Fianna Fáil: 29.7%

Fine Gael: 30.2%

Sinn Féin: 12.2%

Green Party: 4.6%

Labour Party: 5.1%

Social Democrats: 1.8%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 1.8%

Aontú: 2.4%

Other Parties: 1.0%

Independents: 11.2%

Regions

Dublin

Fianna Fáil: 14.0%

Fine Gael: 21.1%

Sinn Féin: 22.3%

Green Party: 12.9%

Labour Party: 8.1%

Social Democrats: 6.1%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 7.0%

Aontú: 1.2%

Other Parties: 1.7%

Independents: 5.6%



Rest of Leinster

Fianna Fáil: 25.9%

Fine Gael: 21.7%

Sinn Féin: 24.1%

Green Party: 5.1%

Labour Party: 5.1%

Social Democrats: 3.6%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 1.8%

Aontú: 1.7%

Other Parties: 2.7%

Independents: 8.4%

Munster

Fianna Fáil: 25.6%

Fine Gael: 24.5%

Sinn Féin: 18.2%

Green Party: 7.4%

Labour Party: 3.6%

Social Democrats: 2.5%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 0.7%

Aontú: 1.8%

Other Parties: 0.7%

Independents: 15.0%

Connacht/Ulster

Fianna Fáil: 22%

Fine Gael: 22%

Sinn Féin: 26%

Green Party: 6.9%

Labour Party: 1.7%

Social Democrats: 1.7%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 1.8%

Aontú: 1.6%

Other Parties: 1.1%

Independents: 20.3%

Gender

Male

Fianna Fáil: 22.9%

Fine Gael: 22.6%

Sinn Féin: 23.0%

Green Party: 7.4%

Labour Party: 4.8%

Social Democrats: 3.1%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2.4%

Aontú: 2.0%

Other Parties: 1.5%

Independents: 10.4%

Female

Fianna Fáil: 21.4%

Fine Gael: 22.1%

Sinn Féin: 21.5%

Green Party: 8.4%

Labour Party: 4.5%

Social Democrats: 3.8%

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 3.2%

Aontú: 1.6%

Other Parties: 1.5%

Independents: 12.0%