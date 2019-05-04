Ex-spokesman for dissident republican group tops poll in Derry

An Independent councillor and former leading dissident republican has topped the poll in the Derry ward where 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead two weeks ago.

Gary Donnelly, a sitting Independent councillor, polled almost 1,400 first preference votes and was the only candidate elected on the first count in The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA).

Counting is continuing across Northern Ireland following local council elections on Thursday.

A former spokesman for the dissident republican 32 County Sovereignty Movement, Mr Donnelly was first elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council as an Independent in 2014.

There had been speculation that Mr Donnelly’s electoral prospects would be damaged by the murder of Ms McKee in the Creggan area of the city on April 19th.

Ms McKee was shot during in rioting in the Creggan area of the city and died shortly afterwards. The police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.

Mr Donnelly refused to answer when asked by The Irish Times about the murder of Ms McKee. In a post on social media after her murder, he said it had been “wrong” and added that he “would plead with those behind this attack to desist from any further attacks and seriously consider the consequences of their actions.”

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have been chosen by the people of the Moor ward,” Mr Donnelly told The Irish Times. “I’ve retained my seat, I’ve increased my vote, and I’d just like to thank each of the nearly 1,400 people who have come out and endorsed the work that I’ve been carrying out in the Moor ward over the last 5 years.”

Veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann is also polling strongly in The Moor, and is likely to take a seat, as is the current mayor of Derry and Strabane, the SDLP’s John Boyle.

With counting completed in four out of seven DEAs in Derry and Strabane on Friday night, Sinn Féin has lost three seats and the SDLP gained one, with the SDLP expected to gain at least one additional seat today.

Dr Anne McCloskey, a retired GP and prominent anti-abortion campaigner, won a seat on behalf of new party Aontú, in what is the party’s first electoral success in the North. The party was set up by former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóbín.

Rachael Ferguson of the Alliance Party won the party’s first seat in Derry in almost 40 years, and Shaun Harkin, of People Before Profit, is the party’s first councillor in Derry.