Ex-RTE broadcaster Valerie Cox to run for Dáil seat in Wicklow

Former RTÉ broadcaster Valerie Cox is to run for the Dail in the Wicklow constituency as an Independent, campaigning for older people.

In a surprise move Ms Cox, a well-known journalist and author, announced her decision to run just a day before the close of nominations at noon on Wednesday.

Ms Cox’s decision will shake up the campaign in the five-seat constituency and intensify the campaign around the State pension age increase from 65 to 66 currently and 67 next year.

She won an age discrimination case against RTE which was ordered by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in March 2018 to pay her €50,000.

Ms Cox had worked for the station for over 20 years before her retirement and the WRC found she had been discriminated against on age grounds when her contract was not renewed after she turned 65.

She is known across Co Wicklow for her work as a journalist for the Wicklow People, as news editor for East Coast FM radio and for close to quarter of a century as a broadcaster with RTÉ.

She is also a patron of Wicklow Hospice Foundation.

Ms Cox said her campaign will focus on:

“Life-long tax payers deprived of pensions, forced to sign-on

“Forced Retirement - people should have the choice to retire and receive full pension entitlements or continue to work

“Older people being trapped in hospital, awaiting care packages to go home

“Forced into nursing homes as no Fair Deal scheme to remain in your own home

“Hundreds of older people lying waiting on hospital trolleys.”

She said: “It is unforgiveable for a first world country to have 10,000 homeless people and one in five children going hungry every day. This is a national emergency and action must be urgently accelerated. “

“Everyone must have the most basic of needs met in order to have a thriving community and economy. Delays just increase the strain on public funding, which means ‘creative’ taxation and increased pressure on all sectors of society intensifying the issues as seen with the escalating homeless crisis.”