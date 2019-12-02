Ex-Fine Gael TD to support motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy

A former Fine Gael TD has said he will vote against the Government and for a motion of no confidence in Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick told The Irish Times he will support the motion tabled by the Social Democrats. Mr Fitzpatrick resigned from Fine Gael last year.

On his reason for supporting the motion of no confidence in Mr Murphy, Mr Fitzpatrick said: “I just think they are full of promises. The housing crisis is getting worse and worse.”

Mr Fitzpatrick also said he previously supported a motion of no confidence in Minister for Health Simon Harris.

The Government needs the support of 57 TDs to survive the motion, if all non-Fianna Fáil Opposition TDs support the Social Democrats motion. It has 54 TDs on the Government benches, and will need the support of another clutch of Independents unless some TDs do not turn up for the vote on Tuesday evening.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said: “I am definitely not supporting the Government but does the country need an election in Christmas week?

“And the people who are tabling it - what mandate do they have,” he added in reference to the poor performance by the Social Democrats in last week’s byelection. Mr McGrath added that Brexit had also yet to be clarified.

Those who have previously supported the Government include Denis Naughten, Michael Lowry and Noel Grealish. Mr Grealish, according to sources, has suggested privately that he could vote against the Government this time.