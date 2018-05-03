Ex-Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire Monica Barnes dies

Barnes was first elected in 1982, after encouragement from Garret FitzGerald

TDs Brendan Howlin, Monica Barnes and Alan Shatter at a hearing of the sub-committee on the Abbeylara incident, at Kildare House, Dublin, in April 2001. File photograph: Eric Luke

Former Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire Monica Barnes has died. She was 82.

She had first been elected to the Dáil in 1982, having been encouraged to enter the political arena by late taoiseach Garret FitzGerald.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed condolences to her family after the news of her death.

“Monica Barnes was an inspiration for so many people in the Fine Gael party and beyond,” he said. “She was particularly inspirational for women and younger members of our party.

“Monica gave great service to Fine Gael and to the people of Dún Laoghaire, whom she served as a TD for some 15 years.”

Ms Barnes retained her seat until losing it at the 1992 general election. She was re-elected at the 1997 election, and retired at the time of the 2002 election.

Women’s movement

“Monica spent her political career as an advocate for women and a champion of policies to bring about progress for the women’s movement. She was always willing to speak her mind and she was a fearless campaigner for change at a time when it was not always easy,” said Mr Varadkar.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan paid tribute to Ms Barnes. “Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Monica Barnes, former Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire, who has sadly passed away. She was an inspiration for so many women who followed in her footsteps. Suaimhneas síoraí dá h-anam uasal.”