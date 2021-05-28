Everything you need to know about what is reopening

The Cabinet has ordered the largest-yet reopening of the State, and to allow the resumption of international travel. Here is your guide to everything you need to know about the summer ahead.

June

Hospitality:

Hotels will reopen their doors next week on June 2nd for the first time all year. If you have made a booking, you will be permitted to dine and drink indoors.

At present the guidelines state that if tables are more than two metres apart there will not be a time limit. But if they are less than two metres apart, Fáilte Ireland guidelines say that you must pre-book and the sitting is limited to 105 minutes plus 15 minutes for cleaning time.

The following week, on Monday, June 7th, outdoor dining will return with no distinction for pubs that serve food and pubs that do not. If a pub has an outdoor area, they can reopen.

For outdoor dining, just one metre will be needed between tables, with a maximum of six people aged over 13 at a table, or 15 in total if the group includes children.

When it comes to having people in your own home, you can have one other household visit indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Image: Paul Scott/The Irish Times

Cinemas:

On the same date of June 7th, film fans can return to the cinema, but there will be limits set on how many can sit in each theatre. Gyms, pools and leisure centres will reopen for individual training, plus swimming lessons

Matches:

A number of test events will be held throughout June and July with spectators back at matches. In June this includes the Leinster v Dragons match at the RDS on June 11th, the LOI Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps match on June 11th and the League of Ireland Cork City v Cabinteely match on the same date.

Racing fans will also be allowed back to the Curragh at the end of June, the Camogie league final on June 20th in Croke park and the Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda match on June 26th. Fans will also attend the Morton Stadium National Athletics Championships on June 26th. In terms of the sizes at these matches, a maximum of 100 people can attend rising to 200 at venues that can accommodate 5,000 or more.

Concerts:

In terms of concerts, the Government’s plan for outdoor gigs is as follows: an outdoor musical festival will be held in the Phoenix Park on the 26th of June which will be fully seated with 3,500 in attendance. An outdoor concert on June 10th at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin will be run by the National Concert Hall for 500 guests.

Outside of Dublin, there will be two tests concerts planned: one on June at the INEC Club in Killarney, for 200 people seated. The other will be an opera performance on June 23rd at the University Limerick Concert Hall for 500 people.

Weddings:

A couple can have up to 25 guests at their wedding reception from June 7th.

July

Hospitality:

Under the new plan, indoor hospitality for pubs and restaurants resumes on Monday July 5th. The numbers who can into your home jumps, too, with three households permitted to gather.

Travel:

International travel resumes from July 19th when Ireland signs up to the EU Covid-19 Cert also known as the “EU green cert”, though the existing Government advice to avoid non-essential travel, and the related penalties that come alongside that, will remain in place until 18 July. From 19 July this will be changed to advise citizens to travel safely and in accordance with public health guidance and restrictions and to avoid non-essential travel to countries to which an “emergency brake” has been applied.

Matches:

The list of pilot events for sports in July includes the Irish Golf Open in Mount Juliet in Kilkenny. There will be spectators when Shamrock Rovers take on Dundalk in Tallaght Stadium on July 2nd and the next day fans can attend the Ireland vs Japan rugby match at the Aviva Stadium as well as the Cork vs Limerick Munster GAA hurling semi-final.

On July 4th there will be spectators at the Roscommon vs Galway GAA football championships. Spectators can also attend the Ireland vs USA ruby match in the Aviva on July 10th.

Numbers in attendance will rise from July 5th to 200 at matches or 500 where there is a capacity of 5,000 or more.

Gigs and concerts:

There will be a trad music session in the Róisín Dubh in Galway on July 3rd and on the same day a comedy gig in Vicar Street. On July 10, there will be an event in the Cork Opera House. At the end of July there will be a nightclub event in the Jam Park in Swords in Dublin.

Weddings:

The number of guests permitted at a wedding reception will increase from 25 to 50 guests.

August

Events:

The numbers possible at indoor events rises to 200 in larger venues and 100 in all others. Five hundred spectators will be able from August 5th to attend matches, rising to 5,000 in larger venues or 25 per cent of capacity, whichever is smaller.

Weddings:

Up to 100 guests will be able to attend wedding receptions.

Public transport:

The 50 per cent capacity restriction on public transport will be lifted and transport will return to full capacity.