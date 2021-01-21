Everyone in Ireland to get Covid-19 vaccine by September, Minister for Health says

The Government’s intends to ensure every resident in Ireland will receive the Covid-19 vaccine by September, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil.

But he said they would go “into the buffers” this week on vaccine supply because of the announcement of a cut of 50 per cent in the Pfizer vaccine production this week while its manufacturing facilities are upgraded.

He said the timelines were indicative but the Government will receive 3.3 million doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine after approval, which is expected at the end of January and every resident would have the vaccine by September.

Describing the Astra Zeneca vaccine as a “game changer” Mr Donnelly said it is being produced on a not-for-profit basis and would be more easily usable because it can be stored in a normal fridge.

Ireland will receive 600,000 doses on a quarterly basis which will mean 300,000 people will be vaccinated in the two-dose regime.

The State will get its delivery from Astra Zeneca on a monthly basis, with 40,000 doses a week from Pfizer. An initial shipment from Moderna of 4,000 to 6,000 doses has already been received.

About 94,000 people had received the vaccine by last Sunday he said.

“We’re on course to meet our target for this Sunday of 140,000 split broadly 50/50 between frontline workers and residents over 65 in long-terms care settings including those with disability and staff.”

Mr Donnelly told TDs that carers formally employed in the healthcare sector would be included as essential workers, as will dentists.

The Minister also told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane that he was aware of three hospitals - the Coombe, Rotunda and Kerry where the protocols on prioritisation of the vaccine had not been followed.

The chair of the Coombe maternity hospital told him that a senior counsel had been hired “to establish all the facts” in an independent review into how 16 family members of staff received the vaccine on December 8th.

The hospital has also appointed a senior clinician to lead the hospital’s vaccination roll out, which he welcomed.

He added that he had asked the HSE to look right across the system to check this.

Mr Donnelly also hit out at an allegation made that was “beyond the pale” of political involvement in the allocation of the vaccine. Mr Donnelly insisted there was “no political involvement in this”.

Labour health spokesman Duncan Smith said “resentment is breeding within the healthcare sector about the order of allocation.

“There are workers who are front facing and meeting the public who are questioning why others have got the vaccine”.