European vote: Flanagan, Carthy and Walsh elected

Independent Luke Ming Flanagan, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy and Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh have taken the last three European Parliament seats in Midlands North West ahead of Independent candidate Peter Casey.

In Ireland South, Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher has been elected as an MEP on the 17th count, leaving Mick Wallace of Independents 4 Change, Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan and Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin in a four-way battle for the last three seats.

The order in which the seats are filled is important as the fifth “cold storage” seat in the constituency only comes into play once the UK leaves the European Union.

Mr Kelleher was elected in Ireland South on Wednesday evening having got the bulk of transfers from party colleague Malcolm Byrne, who was eliminated on the previous count.

Billy Kelleher (FF) is held aloft by supporters at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork after being elected an MEP in Ireland South. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Mr Byrne stood at 80,623 votes on the 16th count, just under 9,000 votes behind Deirdre Clune of Fine Gael, resulting in his elimination.

Mr Kelleher received 38,767 of his votes, bringing the Fianna Fáil TD to 131,652. The quota for the constituency is 119,866.

Mr Kelleher’s surplus of 11,786 papers was to be being distributed next.

At the end of the 17th count, Mr Wallace was in prime slot for the next seat with 109,149 votes. Ms Clune, who is seeking a second seat for Fine Gael in Ireland South, stood at 97,935, Ms O’Sullivan at 96,095, and Ms Ní Riada at 95,573.

Sitting Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly (FG) was the first to be elected in the constituency, describing his poll-topping performance as “probably the greatest moment of my political career”.

Mr Wallace said that he was “amazed” at the reception he received on the doors had translated in to votes. He believed his “talking straight” persona resonated with voters.

Mr Wallace admitted he was not very familiar with the transfer system, having only been in count centres for his previous elections for a few minutes.

Candidate for Independents 4 Change in Ireland South Mick Wallace, talks to count staff at the Ireland South count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire

Mr Kelly received 119,444 first preference votes but had to wait an excruciating 24 hours to cross the finish line from the announcement of the first count results.

Fine Gael’s Andrew Doyle and Labour’s Sheila Nunan were eliminated in the 15th count.

In Midlands North West, Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith was eliminated on the 12th count where he stood at 68,677 votes, 1,246 behind Mr Casey.

On the previous count, the Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh was eliminated.

Although she did not win a seat, the arrival of Ms McHugh on the political scene was one of the stories of the election. The 28-year-old first-time candidate had unexpectedly came third in Friday night’s exit poll.

On Monday, Ms McGuinness was the first of 13 Irish MEPs elected. The 59-year-old sitting MEP, first elected to the European Parliament in 2004, received 134,630 first-preference votes, exceeding the quota by some 16,000 votes in the four-seater constituency.

Ms Walsh, a former Rose of Tralee, took more than 6,000 of Mairead McGuinness’ first preference vote.

Dublin

On Tuesday, Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews book the final two MEP seats in Dublin.

Ms Daly secured the third seat on Tuesday with a final total of 87,770 votes and Mr Andrews the fourth seat with 68,952.

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe and Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald took the first and second seats respectively on Monday.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan was eliminated from the Dublin European Parliament constituency after the 15th count.

Ms Daly said she was “gobsmacked” by the response she received “from every corner of this city”.

Mr Andrews, who took the fourth seat, said it was satisfying that a Fianna Fáil MEP would be returned for Dublin, adding that he would consider what to do for the next few months until the UK leaves the EU.

“I see Brexit as a disaster for this island. You don’t have to study it to understand what a negative impact it will have. But if Brexit does happen I’m ready to serve in the European Parliament.”

He said he understood there were more than 50 MEPs across the EU in a similar situation to his. Mr Andrews said there was confusion around how the electoral counts would work for those in “cold storage” and said it was time for an electoral commission.

Local elections

All 949 seats have been filled in the local elections, with Longford County Council finally declaring results after four days of counting on Tuesday. The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best election results to date while Sinn Féin was the big loser. Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country – and was wiped out on some local authorities – in a big reversal of fortunes compared to the last such elections five years ago.

The party has seen its councillors fall from 159 in 2014 to 81.

Electoral Commission

Fianna Fáil TD and aspiring MEP for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher, has called for an ongoing Electoral Commission that would continuously monitor the system.

He said that the low turn out in some areas meant that local authorities are not representative of the people “they are supposed to represent,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Mr Kelleher, also questioned the issue of the criteria by which candidates are deemed eligible. He warned that in the future there could be a situation where there are “40, 50 or 60 people on the ballot”.

He said it suits the political system if there is a low voter turn out. “Why increase voter turn out if you’re winning on a lower turn out. There is a vested interest to leave it as it is.”

An Electoral Commission could look at the best international options. “Even in the third world they have electronic voting.”

He pointed out that there was “seven tonnes of paper” in the count centre in Cork.

Mr Kelleher also raised the issue of the length of time it takes for votes to be counted under the present system. “We need an effective political system. We should make it easier to get into the polling booth.”

There is an inherent distrust by the public of politicians making decisions on such issues, “that’s why an Electoral Commission should handle the issue,” he said.

The volume of deliberately spoiled votes in the European election needs to be examined and explained, he added.