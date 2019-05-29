European elections: Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh eliminated

Green Party Saoirse McHugh has been eliminated for the race for an European Parliament seat in Midlands North West.

While in Ireland South constituency, Independent TD Mick Wallace could secure the second seat in the five-seater ahead of Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher.

Sitting Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly has already been elected, describing his poll-topping performance as “probably the greatest moment of my political career”.

As the distribution of transfers continues, Mr Wallace had 88,759 votes by the 13th count. Mr Kelleher was on 87,964.

Mr Wallace said that he was “amazed” at the reception he received on the doors had translated in to votes. He believed his “talking straight” persona resonated with voters.

Mr Wallace admitted he was not very familiar with the transfer system, having only been in count centres for his previous elections for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, sitting Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada and Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan are in fourth and fifth place, with 83,891 and 80,708 votes respectively.

They are followed by Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Malcolm Byrne on 72,853 and sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune on 67,896.

It is expected that the Ireland South Election concluded in the early hours of Thursday morning at the earliest.

Kelly received 119,444 first preference votes but had to wait an excruciating 24 hours to cross the finish line from the announcement of the first count results.

Dublin

Meanwhile, Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews have taken the final two MEP seats in Dublin.

Ms Daly secured the third seat on Tuesday with a final total of 87,770 votes and Mr Andrews the fourth seat with 68,952.

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe and Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald took the first and second seats respectively on Monday.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan was eliminated from the Dublin European Parliament constituency after the 15th count.

Ms Daly said she was “gobsmacked” by the response she received “from every corner of this city”.

Mr Andrews, who took the fourth seat, said it was satisfying that a Fianna Fáil MEP would be returned for Dublin, adding that he would consider what to do for the next few months until the UK leaves the EU.

“I see Brexit as a disaster for this island. You don’t have to study it to understand what a negative impact it will have. But if Brexit does happen I’m ready to serve in the European Parliament.”

He said he understood there were more than 50 MEPs across the EU in a similar situation to his. Mr Andrews said there was confusion around how the electoral counts would work for those in “cold-storage” and said it was time for an electoral commission.

Midlands North West

In Midlands North West, there is still no sign of a second MEP being elected. Independent MEP Luke Ming Flanagan was the closest to the finish line with 97,319 after count 11, followed by Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy on 84,825 and Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh on 80,338.

Peter Casey was on 66,565 while Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith is on 64,532.

Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh was eliminated on 61,957.

On Monday, Ms McGuinness was the first of 13 Irish MEPs elected. The 59-year-old sitting MEP, first elected to the European Parliament in 2004, received 134,630 first-preference votes, exceeding the quota by some 16,000 votes in the four-seater constituency.

Ms Walsh, a former Rose of Tralee, took more than 6,000 of Mairead McGuinness’ first preference vote.

Local elections

All 949 seats have been filled in the local elections, with Longford County Council finally declaring results after four days of counting on Tuesday. The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best election results to date while Sinn Féin was the big loser. Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country – and was wiped out on some local authorities – in a big reversal of fortunes compared to the last such elections five years ago.

The party has seen its councillors fall from 159 in 2014 to 81.