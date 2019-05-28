European elections: Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly takes first Ireland South seat

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan has been eliminated from the Dublin European Parliament constituency after the 15th count.

Following a row marked by the suspension of the count last night, it has been decided to distribute her votes instead of automatically electing the remaining two candidates – Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews.

This in order to determine who will take the third seat and fourth seats.

This is important because the fourth seat is effectively in limbo due to the Brexit impasse and the person who secures this seat will not able to take it until the UK leaves the European Union.

As it stands, Ms Daly is line to take the third seat with 65,683 votes to Mr Andrews’s 63,177.

Meanwhile in Ireland South sitting Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly has been elected. Mr Kelly may well be the only candidate elected in the constituency on Tuesday, having exceeded the quota of 119,883.

Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher is on 84,654. Mick Wallace Independent TD follows on 83,420, sitting Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada is on 79,945, Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan is on 77,020, Fianna Fáil Cllr Malcolm Byrne is on 69,556, with sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune on 65,115.

Mr Kelleher and Mick Wallace look set to win seats with the remaining candidates in a dog fight to claim the two remaining spots.

Andrews calls for recount

Earlier on Tuesday, a recount was called for in Dublin by Mr Andrews of the 14th count, in which the votes for Labour Party candidate Alex White were distributed.

Speaking in the RDS on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Andrews said: “The recount is out of an abundance of caution. We wanted clarity . . . Nobody wants a cloud hanging over anybody’s mandate.”

Independents 4 change candidate Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil candidate Barry Andrews during the count of the Dublin Constituency. Ms Daly is line to take the third seat with 65,683 votes to Mr Andrews’s 63,177. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Independents 4 Change candidate Clare Daly: 'I would like the outcome of the election to reflect the way in which the voters of Dublin voted.' Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fine Gael’s Francis Fitzgerald speaks to reporters after she is elected as an MEP in the Dublin constituency of the European election at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: PA

The Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe has been elected on Monday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Fianna Fail candidate Barry Andrews (left) during the count of the Dublin Constituency of the European Elections at the RDS. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Andrews did not rule out legal action. He also noted that a similar situation may develop in Ireland South where the remaining two candidates will want to know who finished fourth and fifth in order to determine who goes to Europe first.

“There are doubts in the South as to how that will proceed. It would be far too early to be ruling anything in or out,” he said.

Mr Andrews said, ideally, he would prefer to go Europe straight away rather than waiting until the UK leaves the EU.

Matters were further complicated when the Minister responsible for the new law became confused about the legal rules.

Minister of State for Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan said on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show he had made a mistake in earlier comments about the legislation.

He said, initially, that Ms Boylan’s votes should be excluded before clarifying his remarks.

“It will be necessary to redistribute them . . . apologies for my misunderstanding . . . I doubted myself last night when I was reading the reports, mostly on social media, about what had happened. The law that was quoted actually wasn’t the updated law [which] . . . was amended by the 2019 Act. [This] does require the distribution of both to determine the order of elections, because the order is important.

“In order to determine the positioning of candidates that has to be done for the first time in this particular European election.”

Last night, when the Dublin count was suspended, Ms Daly indicated the issue may end up in court.

“Clearly they want time to think on it and not rush it. There was an issue when Fianna Fáil swept in here,” she said.

Ireland South

In Ireland South no candidate has reached the quota apart from Mr Kelly. The sitting Fine Gael MEP said he was pleased to top the poll, particularly given that his party fielded three candidates.

Mick Wallace, a TD for Wexford, said he will remain “a thorn in the side” of the Government even if he secures a seat in the European Parliament. Mr Wallace said he expected to pick up a lot of votes on transfers.

Midlands North West

In Midlands North West sitting MEP Luke Ming Flanagan is on course to take the second seat in the constituency, but it could be tomorrow before he’s elected.

After the sixth count he’s on 87,964 – more than 20,000 short of the quota but he is ahead of Matt Carthy, Maria Walsh and Peter Casey. Armed with a clip board and the figures Mr Flanagan said he was sure of a seat.

“I am probably the most transfer friendly along with [Fine Gael’s] Maireád McGuinness . . . basically I will get elected to the next parliament,” he said.

Mr Carthy, on 79,028 votes after count six, is predicting “a battle to the end. It’s going to go down to the last count with Maria Walsh, Saoirse McHugh, Peter Casey and Brendan Smith all there,” he said.

On Monday, Ms McGuinness was the first of 13 Irish MEPs elected. The 59-year-old sitting MEP, first elected to the European Parliament in 2004, received 134,630 first-preference votes, exceeding the quota by some 16,000 votes in the four-seater constituency.

Local elections

In the local elections, just six seats remain to be filled, one each in Cork County and Wicklow and four in Longford.

The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best election results to date while Sinn Féin was the big loser. Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country – and was wiped out on some local authorities – in a big reversal of fortunes compared to the last such elections five years ago.

The party has seen its councillors fall from 159 in 2014 to 81.