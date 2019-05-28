European elections: Dublin complete as Clare Daly and Barry Andrews elected

Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews have taken the final two MEP seats in Dublin.

Ms Daly secured the third seat on Tuesday with a final total of 87,770 votes and Mr Andrews the fourth seat with 68,952.

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe and Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald took the first and second seats respectively on Monday.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan was eliminated from the Dublin European Parliament constituency after the 15th count.

Ms Daly said she was “gobsmacked” by the response she received “from every corner of this city”.

In a speech in the RDS after her election, she said: “I want to assure those people, many of whom are hurting and let badly down by our political system, that I intended to use the voice in Europe as I have used the voice in Dublin Fingal to be an advocate, a speaker-out for change and to rattle the cages of those in authority.”

She said her team had conducted their campaign on a “shoe-string budget, with a raggle-taggle mob of Independents 4 Change staff.”

Ms Daly also paid tribute to Ms Boylan, describing her as an “exceptionally good” MEP.

“I’m very sorry to lose her, I’m very glad to see that transfers amongst the left carry through on this election, it is the way of the future. We will face that in a general election, which I hope will be very soon.”

She said she had a few candidates in mind to run for her seat when the by-election takes place.

Following a row marked by the suspension of the count on Monday night, it was decided to distribute Ms Boylan’s votes instead of automatically electing the remaining two candidates.

This was done in order to determine who would take the third seat and the fourth seat.

This is important because the fourth seat is effectively in limbo due to the Brexit impasse, and Mr Andrews will not able to take it until the UK leaves the European Union.

Meanwhile, Mr Andrews, who took the fourth seat, said it was satisfying that a Fianna Fáil MEP would be returned for Dublin, adding that he would consider what to do for the next few months until the UK leaves the EU.

“I see Brexit as a disaster for this island. You don’t have to study it to understand what a negative impact it will have. But if Brexit does happen I’m ready to serve in the European Parliament.”

He said he understood there were more than 50 MEPs across the EU in a similar situation to his.

Mr Andrews said there was confusion around how the electoral counts would work for those in “cold-storage” and said it was time for an electoral commission.

Meanwhile in Ireland Southsitting Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly has been elected. Mr Kelly may well be the only candidate elected in the constituency on Tuesday, having exceeded the quota of 119,883.

Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher is on 84,654. Mick Wallace Independent TD follows on 83,420, sitting Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada is on 79,945, Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan is on 77,020, Fianna Fáil Cllr Malcolm Byrne is on 69,556, with sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune on 65,115.

Mr Kelleher and Mick Wallace look set to win seats with the remaining candidates in a dog fight to claim the two remaining spots.

Andrews calls for recount

Earlier on Tuesday, a recount was called for in Dublin by Mr Andrews of the 14th count, in which the votes for Labour Party candidate Alex White were distributed.

Speaking in the RDS on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Andrews said: “The recount is out of an abundance of caution. We wanted clarity . . . Nobody wants a cloud hanging over anybody’s mandate.”

Mr Andrews did not rule out legal action. He also noted that a similar situation may develop in Ireland South where the remaining two candidates will want to know who finished fourth and fifth in order to determine who goes to Europe first.

“There are doubts in the South as to how that will proceed. It would be far too early to be ruling anything in or out,” he said.

Mr Andrews said, ideally, he would prefer to go Europe straight away rather than waiting until the UK leaves the EU.

Matters were further complicated when the Minister responsible for the new law became confused about the legal rules.

Minister of State for Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan said on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show he had made a mistake in earlier comments about the legislation.

He said, initially, that Ms Boylan’s votes should be excluded before clarifying his remarks.

“It will be necessary to redistribute them . . . apologies for my misunderstanding . . . I doubted myself last night when I was reading the reports, mostly on social media, about what had happened. The law that was quoted actually wasn’t the updated law [which] . . . was amended by the 2019 Act. [This] does require the distribution of both to determine the order of elections, because the order is important.

“In order to determine the positioning of candidates that has to be done for the first time in this particular European election.”

Last night, when the Dublin count was suspended, Ms Daly indicated the issue may end up in court.

“Clearly they want time to think on it and not rush it. There was an issue when Fianna Fáil swept in here,” she said.

Ireland South

In Ireland South no candidate has reached the quota apart from Mr Kelly. The sitting Fine Gael MEP said he was pleased to top the poll, particularly given that his party fielded three candidates.

Mick Wallace, a TD for Wexford, said he will remain “a thorn in the side” of the Government even if he secures a seat in the European Parliament. Mr Wallace said he expected to pick up a lot of votes on transfers.

The tenth count has been completed in Ireland Southy, resulting in the elimination of Independent Breda Gardner.

Midlands North West

In Midlands North West sitting MEP Luke Ming Flanagan is on course to take the second seat in the constituency, but it could be tomorrow before he’s elected.

After the sixth count he’s on 87,964 – more than 20,000 short of the quota but he is ahead of Matt Carthy, Maria Walsh and Peter Casey. Armed with a clip board and the figures Mr Flanagan said he was sure of a seat.

“I am probably the most transfer friendly along with [Fine Gael’s] Maireád McGuinness . . . basically I will get elected to the next parliament,” he said.

Mr Carthy, on 79,028 votes after count six, is predicting “a battle to the end. It’s going to go down to the last count with Maria Walsh, Saoirse McHugh, Peter Casey and Brendan Smith all there,” he said.

On Monday, Ms McGuinness was the first of 13 Irish MEPs elected. The 59-year-old sitting MEP, first elected to the European Parliament in 2004, received 134,630 first-preference votes, exceeding the quota by some 16,000 votes in the four-seater constituency.

Local elections

In the local elections, just six seats remain to be filled, one each in Cork County and Wicklow and four in Longford.

The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best election results to date while Sinn Féin was the big loser. Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country – and was wiped out on some local authorities – in a big reversal of fortunes compared to the last such elections five years ago.

The party has seen its councillors fall from 159 in 2014 to 81.