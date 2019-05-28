European elections: Boylan eliminated in Dublin, Clare Daly in third place

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan has been eliminated from the Dublin European Parliament constituency after the 15th count.

Following a row which saw the suspension of the count last night, it has been decided to distribute her votes instead of automatically electing the remaining two candidates Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews.

This in order to determine who will take the third seat and fourth seats.

This is important because the fourth seat is effectively in limbo due to the Brexit impasse, and the person who secures this seat will not able to take it until the UK leaves the European Union.

As it stands, Ms Daly is line to take the third seat with 65,683 votes to Andrews 63,177.

Earlier on Tuesday, a recount was called for by Mr Andrews of the 14th count, in which the votes for Labour Party candidate Alex White were distributed.

Speaking in the RDS on Tuesday afternoon Mr Andrews said “the recount is out of an abundance of caution.”

“We wanted clarity. We want to make sure that a new legislative situation is discharged accurately. Nobody wants a cloud hanging over anybody’s mandate.”

Mr Andrews did not rule out legal action ensuring, pointing out that a similar situation may develop in Ireland South where the remaining two candidates will want to know who finished fourth and fifth in order to determine who goes to Europe first.

“There are doubts in the South as to how that will proceed. It would be far too early to be ruling anything in or out.”

Mr Andrews said ideally, he would prefer to go Europe straight away rather than waiting until the UK leaves the EU.

Matters were further complicated when the Minister responsible for the new law became confused about the legal rules.

The Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe (centre) has been elected on Monday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan said on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show he had made a mistake in an earlier comments about the legislation.

He initially said that Ms Boylan’s votes should be excluded before clarifying that it was necessary to redistribute.

“It will be necessary to redistribute them ... Apologies for my misunderstanding. It was a real mea culpa moment.”

“I doubted myself last night when I was reading the reports, mostly on social media, about what had happened, the law that was quoted actually wasn’t the updated law.

“The updated law was amended by the 2019 Act which does require the distribution of both to determine the order of elections, because the order is important.

“In order to determine the positioning of candidates that has to be done for the first time in this particular European election.”

Last night, when the Dublin crash was suspended, Ms Daly indicated the issue may end up in court.

“Clearly they want time to think on it and not rush it. There was an issue when Fianna Fáil swept in here, that’s when an issue arose,” she said.

Ireland South

In Ireland South no candidate reached the quota on the seventh count. Sitting Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly is on 119,545 votes just shy of the quota of 119,866. He is expected to be elected mid afternoon. Mr Kelly may well be the only candidate elected in the constituency on Tuesday.

Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher is on 84,654. Mick Wallace Independent TD follows on 83,420, Liadh Ni Riada Sitting Sinn Fein MEP is on 79,945, Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan is on 77,020 Fianna Fáil councillor Malcolm Byrne is on 69,556 with sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune on 65,115.

Mr Kelly, Mr Kelleher and Mick Wallace look set to win seats with the remaining candidates in a dogged fight to claim the two remaining spots.

Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Mr Kelly said he was pleased to top the poll particularly given that his party fielded three candidates.

Mr Wallace, a TD for Wexford, said he will remain “a thorn in the side” of the Government even if he wins a seat in the European Parliament.

Mr Wallace said he expected to pick up a lot of votes on transfers. “I would expect to do well transfer-wise.

Midlands North West

In Midlands North West sitting MEP Luke Ming Flanagan is on course to take the second seat in Midlands North West constituency but it could be tomorrow before he’s elected.

After the sixth count he’s on 87,964 - more than 20,000 short of the quota but he continues to stay ahead of Matt Carthy, Maria Walsh and Peter Casey.

Armed with a clip board and the figures Mr Flanagan said he was sure he would be taking a seat.

“I am probably the most transfer friendly along with Mairead McGuinness. I will be in line to get 27 per cent of Peter Casey’s number twos, 19 per cent of Saoirse McHugh’s numbers twos - I know these off my heart because we did the figures over the last few days and basically I will get elected to the next parliament,” he said.

Matt Carthy, on 79,028 votes after count six, is predicting “a battle to the end”.

“It’s going to go down to the last count with Maria Walsh, Saoirse McHugh, Peter Casey and Brendan Smith all there,” he said.

On Monday, Fine Gael’s Maireád McGuinness was the first of 13 Irish MEPs elected. The 59-year-old sitting MEP, first elected to the European Parliament in 2004, received 134,630 first preference votes, exceeding the quota by some 16,000 votes in the four-seater constituency.

Local elections

In the local elections, just six local seats remain to be filled, one each in Cork County and Wicklow, and four 4 in Longford.

The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best ever election results while Sinn Féin was the big loser of the weekend.

Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country - and was wiped out on some local authorities - in a major reversal of fortunes compared to the last such elections five years ago.

The party has seen its councillors fall from 159 in 2014 to 81.