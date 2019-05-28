European elections: Barry Andrews seeks recount amid row over surplus

Fianna Fáil candidate Barry Andrews has requested a recount of the 14th round of votes in the Dublin European Parliament constituency.

In that count, Frances Fitzgerald was elected on the distribution of Labour candidate Alex White’s votes.

A dispute is ongoing about the potential distribution of Sinn Fein Lynn Boylan’s should she be eliminated. This could have a bearing on who takes the third and fourth seat in the constituency. The fourth seat is effectively in limbo because of the Brexit impasse.

Counting of votes for the Dublin constituency was suspended last night following the row.

Independents for Change candidate Clare Daly and Mr Andrews are in a fight for the third and fourth seats following the election of Ciarán Cuffe and Ms Fitzgerald.

Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan said on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke he made a mistake in regards to his earlier comments about the legislation.

“It will be necessary to redistribute them ... Apologies for my misunderstanding. It was a real mea culpa moment.”

“I doubted myself last night when I was reading the reports, mostly on social media, about what had happened, the law that was quoted actually wasn’t the updated law.

“The updated law was amended by the 2019 Act which does require the distribution of both to determine the order of elections, because the order is important. Now luckily it seems from the Tallymen, and this comes with the Tallymen kind of health warning, that the next announcement will be about the distribution of Gary Gannon’s vote, it seems likely to put Clare Daly ahead of Barry Andrews any way, I’m told.... But that comes with the usual caveats that apply.

“It will mean it will be necessary to distribute surpluses that are remaining if they can affect the ranking of the candidates, but also the votes of the Sinn Féin candidate who will be the last man standing, if you like .

“In order to determine the positioning of candidates that has to be done for the first time in this particular European election.

Earlier on Monday the Minister of State had said on Morning Ireland that Ms Boylan’s votes should be excluded.

Speaking at midnight, after the Dublin count was suspended, Ms Daly indicated the issue may end up in court.

“Clearly they want time to think on it and not rush it. There was an issue when Fianna Fáil swept in here, that’s when an issue arose.”

Ms Daly demanded to see the returning officer after being told that Fianna Fáil representatives were speaking to official staff about the distribution of votes.

“I wasn’t the one who started this. I am not the one arguing. I would like the outcome of the election to reflect the way in which the voters of Dublin voted.

“What I want to see is consistent and fair procedures across the board. I will do everything I have done to fight for this seat. I would like to take up this seat now, of course I would.”

She said the Brexit situation is what makes the count potentially different.

“It is an unusual scenario. Normally when people are elected, all seats are equal once people are elected. In this scenario they are not because the last recipient may never get that seat so there is a contest still ongoing. It is how you adjudicate on that, so it is new territory for everybody.”

Asked whether the issue could be referred to the courts, she said: “Anything can, can’t it. When you are down to such small numbers, I would imagine that is the thinking behind the suspension. People are tired, the staff are tired, let them sleep on it.”

Counting in the Ireland South and Midlands Northwest constituencies resumed at 9am.

Earlier on Monday, Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald was elected as the second MEP to represent the Dublin European constituency on the 14th count. See our count results and other updates on Irishtimes.com from Monday as they happened.

Green Party candidate Ciarán Cuffe was elected following the 13th count with 73,028 votes.

Ireland South

In Ireland South no candidate reached the quota on the sixth count. Sitting Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly is on 119, 380 votes just shy of the quota of 119,866. He is expected to be elected mid afternoon. Mr Kelly may well be the only candidate elected today in the constituency.

Fianna Fail TD Billy Kelleher is on 84,803. Mick Wallace Independent TD follows on 82,864, Liadh Ni Riada Sitting Sinn Fein MEP is on 79,741, Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan is on 76,719 Fianna Fail councillor Malcolm Byrne is on 69,166 with sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune on 65,005.

Kelly, Kelleher and Mick Wallace look set to win seats with the remaining candidates in a dogged fight to claim the two remaining spots.

Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly topped the poll on the first count shortly after 7:30pm on Monday with 118,444 votes, just shy of the quota of 119,866 but no candidate has yet been elected.

He was followed by Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher on 84,083 and Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace on 81,741.

The field was completed by Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada on 79,072, Fine Gael Senator Grace O’Sullivan on 75,946, Councillor Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fáil on 69,166 and sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune on 64,605. Five seats are up for grabs in Ireland South with a fight to the finish expected for the last spot.

Seán Kelly said he was pleased to top the poll particularly given that his party fielded three candidates.

“I didn’t really expect it. What you have to consider is that we had three Fine Gael candidates,” said Mr Kelly. “It is the only place where you had three candidates from one party so to head the poll in that circumstance is pretty satisfying alright.”

Mr Wallace, a TD for Wexford, said he will remain “a thorn in the side” of the Government even if he wins a seat in the European Parliament.

“If I go to Brussels I guarantee you will remain a thorn in the side of the Government here. I promise you that.”

Mr Wallace said he expected to pick up a lot of votes on transfers. “I would expect to do well transfer-wise. I think people across the political spectrum respect the fact that I call a spade a spade and I often say things that people don’t like to hear. I call it as I see it. I think I have garnered respect for that from the people.”

Midlands North West

In Midlands North West Luke Ming Flanagan is on course to take the second seat in Midlands North West constituency but it could be tomorrow before he’s elected.

After the fifth count he’s on 87,333 - more than 20,000 short of the quota but he continues to stay ahead of Matt Carthy, Maria Walsh and Peter Casey. Armed with a clip board and the figures Mr Flanagan said he was sure he would be taking a seat.

“I am probably the most transfer friendly along with Mairead McGuinness. I will be in line to get 27 per cent of Peter Casey’s number twos, 19 per cent of Saoirse McHugh’s numbers twos - I know these off my heart because we did the figures over the last few days and basically I will get elected to the next parliament,” he said.

Matt Carthy, on 78,653 votes after count five, is predicting “a battle to the end”.

“It’s going to go down to the last count with Maria Walsh, Saoirse McHugh, Peter Casey and Brendan Smith all there,” he said.

After a dismal weekend for his party across the country it was no surprise that his first preference vote was down but few could have predicted that it would only be 77,619 - almost a 40,000 drop since 2014.

“The big question is where did the Sinn Féin vote go? We have to ask ourselves big questions and more importantly find the answers,” said Carthy.

He’s depending on transfers to get him across the line ahead of his nearest rival - Mayo’s Maria Walsh on 64,500.

Peter Casey has 58,212 votes and Saoirse McHugh is on 53,068.

Both Olive O’Connor and Dilip Mahapatra were eliminated after the fifth count and their votes will now be distributed but it won’t be sufficient to get anyone across the line.

We’re looking at a long day of counting ahead.

On Monday, Fine Gael’s Maireád McGuinness was the first of 13 Irish MEPs elected. The 59-year-old sitting MEP, first elected to the European Parliament in 2004, received 134,630 first preference votes, exceeding the quota by some 16,000 votes in the four-seater constituency.

She came in well ahead of Independent Luke “Ming” Flanagan, who received 85,034 first preference votes, and her running mate Maria Walsh, the former Rose of Tralee, who received 64,500.

Mayors

Elsewhere, Limerick carried proposal to directly elect mayors while both Waterford and Cork have rejected the proposals. The proposal was defeated by just 983 votes in Cork.

Local elections

In the local elections, just six local seats remain to be filled, one each in Cork County and Wicklow, and four 4 in Longford.

The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best ever election results while Sinn Féin was the big loser of the weekend.

Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country - and was wiped out on some local authorities - in a major reversal of fortunes compared to the last such elections five years ago.

Party sources were braced to lose a huge number of seats. From a total of 159 in 2014 to 81 now, with only six seats left.