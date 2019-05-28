European election: Dublin count suspended in row over surplus

The counting of votes for the European Parliament Dublin constituency was suspended last night following a row over the potential distribution of votes.

A disagreement emerged shortly before 11pm about the distribution of votes belonging to Sinn Féin candidate Lynn Boylan, if she were to be eliminated, as is expected.

If her votes were not distributed, it could potentially make a difference in terms of who comes third and who comes fourth.

The fourth seat, due to the Brexit impasse, is effectively frozen until the UK leaves the EU.

Independents for Change candidate Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews are in a fight for the third and fourth seats following the election of Ciarán Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald.

Speaking at midnight, after the count was suspended, Ms Daly indicated the issue may end up in court.

“Clearly they want time to think on it and not rush it. There was an issue when Fianna Fáil swept in here, that’s when an issue arose.”

Ms Daly demanded to see the returning officer after being told that Fianna Fáil representatives were speaking to official staff about the distribution of votes.

“I wasn’t the one who started this. I am not the one arguing. I would like the outcome of the election to reflect the way in which the voters of Dublin voted.

“What I want to see is consistent and fair procedures across the board. I will do everything I have done to fight for this seat. I would like to take up this seat now, of course I would.”

She said the Brexit situation is what makes the count potentially different.

“It is an unusual scenario. Normally when people are elected, all seats are equal once people are elected. In this scenario they are not because the last recipient may never get that seat so there is a contest still ongoing. It is how you adjudicate on that, so it is new territory for everybody.”

Asked whether the issue could be referred to the courts, she said: “Anything can, can’t it. When you are down to such small numbers, I would imagine that is the thinking behind the suspension. People are tired, the staff are tired, let them sleep on it.”

Counting in the Dublin constituency is due to resume at 11am.

Fine Gael’s Francis Fitzgerald speaks to reporters after she is elected as an MEP in the Dublin constituency of the European election at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: PA

Earlier on Monday, Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald was elected as the second MEP to represent the Dublin European constituency on the 14th count. See our count results and other updates on Irishtimes.com from Monday as they happened.

Green Party candidate Ciarán Cuffe was elected following the 13th count with 73,028 votes.

Ireland South

In Ireland South Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly has topped the poll on the first count shortly after 7.30pm with 118,444 votes, just shy of the quota of 119,866 but no candidate has yet been elected. Counting in this constituency is due to resume at 9am.

He was followed by Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher on 84,083 and Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace on 81,741.

The field was completed by Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada on 79,072, Fine Gael Senator Grace O’Sullivan on 75,946, Councillor Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fáil on 69,166 and sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune on 64,605. Five seats are up for grabs in Ireland South with a fight to the finish expected for the last spot.

Seán Kelly said he was pleased to top the poll particularly given that his party fielded three candidates.

“I didn’t really expect it. What you have to consider is that we had three Fine Gael candidates,” said Mr Kelly. “It is the only place where you had three candidates from one party so to head the poll in that circumstance is pretty satisfying alright.”

The Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe (centre) has been elected on Monday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Mr Wallace, a TD for Wexford, said he will remain “a thorn in the side” of the Government even if he wins a seat in the European Parliament.

“If I go to Brussels I guarantee you will remain a thorn in the side of the Government here. I promise you that.”

Mr Wallace said he expected to pick up a lot of votes on transfers. “I would expect to do well transfer-wise. I think people across the political spectrum respect the fact that I call a spade a spade and I often say things that people don’t like to hear. I call it as I see it. I think I have garnered respect for that from the people.”

Midlands North West

In Midlands North West the Fine Gael’s Maireád McGuinness was the first of 13 Irish MEPs elected on Monday. The 59-year-old sitting MEP, first elected to the European Parliament in 2004, received 134,630 first preference votes, exceeding the quota by some 16,000 votes in the four-seater constituency.

She came in well ahead of Independent Luke “Ming” Flanagan, who received 85,034 first preference votes, and her running mate Maria Walsh, the former Rose of Tralee, who received 64,500.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, looks set to be returned to Europe for a second five-year term, received 77,619 votes. He was followed by Independent candidate Peter Casey who received 56,650 first preference votes and Green Party newcomer Saoirse McHugh, who received 51,019.

Elsewhere, Limerick carried proposal to directly elect mayors while both Waterford and Cork have rejected the proposals. The proposal was defeated by just 983 votes in Cork.

Local elections

In the local elections, almost 40 local seats remain to be filled.

The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best ever election results while Sinn Féin was the big loser of the weekend.

Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country - and was wiped out on some local authorities - in a major reversal of fortunes compared to the last such elections five years ago.

Party sources were braced to lose as many as 50 seats, from a total of 159 in 2014.