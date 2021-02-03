EU-UK negotiators agree to resume talks on Northern Ireland protocol

British and European Union negotiators have agreed to resume talks on the Northern Ireland protocol next week after Boris Johnson threatened to invoke Article 16 to override its terms unless his demands are met.

British cabinet office minister Michael Gove, European Commission vice-president Maros Sevcovic and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill met by video conference on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, Mr Sevcovic described the difficulties faced by businesses and consumers in Northern Ireland as teething problems and suggested that Britain could make more use of the flexibility built into the protocol.

In a letter to Mr Sevcovic ahead of the meeting, Mr Gove said the Commission’s action last Friday in briefly activating Article 16 had profoundly undermined the operation of the protocol and cross-community confidence in it.

He called for a grace period exempting supermarkets from some checks, which is due to end on March 31st, to be extended at least until January 1st, 2023.

He called for a similar extension to waivers allowing chilled meat products and parcels to move easily from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Other demands included a call for the Commission to authorise Ireland to agree a bilateral arrangement with Britain on the movement of pets between the islands.

“I must make clear that the UK Government seeks urgent resolution of these problems in the context of our obligations to seek commonly acceptable solutions, and recognising the pressing need to restore confidence among people in Northern Ireland that the Belfast ‘Good Friday’ Agreement is being respected in all its dimensions.

“If it is not possible to agree a way forward in the way we propose, then the UK will consider using all instruments at its disposal,” he wrote.

“In all cases, what is now required is political, not technical, solutions. A primarily technical approach led to what I know you agree was a grave error on 29 January. Northern Ireland would not be where it is today if the negotiations leading to the 1998 Agreement had been done on a technical and legalistic basis.

“What is required now is an urgent reset to put the Belfast ‘Good Friday’ Agreement, the people of Northern Ireland, and indeed the island of Ireland.”

In the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said he was willing to invoke Article 16 if the EU did not quickly accede to Britain’s demands to change the way the protocol is implemented.

“We will do everything we need to do, whether legislatively or indeed by invoking Article 16 of the protocol, to ensure that there is no barrier down the Irish Sea,” he said.

After the virtual meeting, Ms O’Neill said “calm and steady heads” were needed to make the protocol work and she contrasted the approach of Mr Sevcovic with that of Mr Johnson.

“The vice-president of the EU Commission was very clear in saying ‘hands up, we made a huge error last week’ and accepted that,” she told the BBC.

“However, Boris Johnson’s approach today is equally reckless. You don’t fight fire with fire. Take a step back, show mature political leadership and work our way through what are described as teething problems, kinks, whatever you want to call them.”