EU-UK deal depends on enforcing Irish Sea border, Simon Coveney says

The agreement of a future trade relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom depends on the implementation of an Irish Sea border and this must begin within months, Tánaiste and foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

“I think it’s important to put markers down at this early stage. What has already been agreed in an international treaty needs to be implemented in full,” Mr Coveney said as he entered talks in Brussels to sign off on the EU’s negotiating guidelines for the next phase of Brexit talks.

“If there isn’t progress on the infrastructure needed to implement the Irish protocol as part of the withdrawal agreement in the next few months then I think that is going to be a very worrying signal for whether or not it’s going to be possible to conclude something sensible for the end of the year.”

The government of British prime minister Boris Johnson indicated in recent days it would not enforce the checks and controls between Britain and Northern Ireland that were agreed in the first part of Brexit negotiations last year.

Along with delicate issues such as territorial fishing rights, the Irish Sea border threatens to once again be a stumbling block in negotiations ahead. The Irish government has been keen to stress its solidarity with chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who held a morning meeting with Mr Coveney and Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee before the gathering of EU ministers convened.

Under the so-called Irish Protocol agreed as part of Britain’s withdrawal agreement from the EU, Northern Ireland is to remain in line with the EU rules required to avoid a hardened border across the island. As the island of Britain is exempt, this entails that checks must take place between the islands, the extent of which depend on the future relationship deal and how much Britain diverges from EU norms when it exits its transition period at the end of this year.

Without a deal by then, onerous tariffs and customs requirements will automatically come into force between Britain and Ireland (and the rest of the EU), with potentially grave consequences for the Irish economy.

Mr Coveney warned that the UK would be wrong to think it could negotiate the extent of checks with technical committees set up to identify the technicalities of how the Irish Sea border checks should be enforced.

“The withdrawal agreement involves significant commitments in the context of Northern Ireland through the Irish Protocol that both the EU and the UK need to follow through on,” Mr Coveney said.

“If that doesn’t happen, then I think it will damage significantly the prospects of being able to get even a bare bones trade agreement.”

EU member states are set to formally sign off on the negotiating mandate for the future relationship talks on Tuesday.