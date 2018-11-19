EU Ombudsman wants Brexit report on North published

EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has called on the European Commission to publish a document that outlines North-South cooperation under threat due to Brexit.

The document is the result of a so-called mapping exercise, which was a key part of the Irish Government’s strategy to highlight the risks to the Good Friday Agreement.

On Monday Ms O’Reilly said the document should be published because it was important citizens were as informed as possible.

Ms O’Reilly said there was “nothing inherently secret” about the details and anyone who took the time to do the research could have found the details “in a few hours”.

However, both the European Commission and the British government, which technically owns the document, refused to publish it because the negotiations around the Irish backstop were so sensitive.

It was feared publishing it would have an impact “on the serenity of the negotiations,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Now the negotiations have concluded, Ms O’Reilly said she believes it is in the public interest for the documents to be released.

“It is very important the people be aware of the importance of EU law in relation to North-South co-operation,” she said.

The report was compiled was carried out by the British government in the summer and autumn of 2017 at the request of the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

British, Irish and EU officials explored all aspects of North-South cooperation and discovered there were 150 areas underpinned by EU law.

In January a complainant asked the European Commission to publish the document but the Commission refused on the grounds the document was effectively the property of the UK and the British government wanted it to remain confidential.

After several attempts to have the report published, the complainant turned to the EU Ombudsman, on the grounds that the Brexit negotiations were supposed to be transparent, and the public had a right to know what areas of North-South co-operation could be at risk because of Brexit.

According to Ms O’Reilly’s investigation, the Commission had argued that “the disclosure of the requested document, which originated from the UK government, against the UK’s express wishes, would undermine the trust between the UK and the Commission at a sensitive time in the negotiations.”

Ms O’Reilly, who was given access to the document, told the complainant in her report that it covered “a wide array of cross-Border topics such as trade, animal health, tourism, the environment, cross-Border fraud prevention, the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, and farming.”