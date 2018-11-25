EU leaders have endorsed Brexit deal at summit in Brussels

European Union leaders formally agreed a Brexit deal at a Brussels summit on Sunday morning, urging Britons to back British Prime Minister Theresa May’s package, which faces furious opposition in the British parliament.

The 27 leaders took barely half an hour to rubber-stamp a 600-page treaty setting terms for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union on March 29th and a 26-page declaration outlining a future free trading relationship.

“This is the deal,” European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters on his way in to the meeting, saying he believed Mrs May would get it through parliament and ruling out big new concessions.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said: “Now it is time for everybody to take responsibility - everybody”.

Mr Juncker called it “a sad day”, saying Brexit was a “tragedy” and tough on both sides. “I believe that the British government will succeed in securing the backing of the British parliament,” he said, declining to comment on what might happen if Mrs May fails.

“I would vote in favour of this deal because this is the best deal possible for Britain,” he added.

In a sign of worries ahead, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite tweeted after the deal was endorsed in the summit chamber that the exit process was “far from over”.

Mr Barnier called the package a basis for close future ties, insisting: “We will remain allies, partners and friends.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said the Brexit vote showed Europe needed reform. He stressed that Paris would hold Britain to tight EU regulations, notably on the environment, in return for giving it easy trade access. The departure of a nation long sceptical of deeper EU integration was, Macron said, neither a moment for celebration nor mourning, but Britons’ free choice.

Interests protected

Arriving for the summit earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed general confidence that they “will be able give the green light” to the deal.

“Our interests are protected,” he insisted, making a specific reference to the legally binding backstop.

The summit came after Spain lifted its threatened veto of the Brexit agreement after receiving last-minute assurances from the UK and the EU 27 on Gibraltar, reaffirming Spain’s right to a veto on future EU talks impinging on the British colony.

After meetings with Mr Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk on Saturday night Mrs May responded to criticisms that the UK had been involved in a climbdown over Gibraltar by insisting that she had always and would stand by the colony.

British and EU sources insist that a UK letter interpreting the treaty represents merely an affirmation of the status quo over Gilbraltar’s sovereignty.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was claiming on Saturday that the clarification by both the UK and the EU 27 of the EU-UK withdrawal agreement provisions represented a diplomatic coup for Spain, a theme he is expected to repeat on the margins of the summit.

Speaking on Saturday night Mr Varadkar said there “there are a few issues to be ironed out but I am confident that we, as 27 countries, will be able give the green light on behalf of Europe to the withdrawal agreement including the protocol on Ireland and the joint political declaration on the future relationship.

“The best outcome for Ireland would be for the UK to stay in the European Union, customs union and single-market. But that’s been ruled out by the UK.

“So, the next best thing is the deal we have negotiated. The deal preserves the common travel area between Britain and Ireland assuring free movement of people and labour between our two islands, protects European funding for Northern Ireland and the border counties and the peace process,” he said.

“When it comes to trade, it gives us at least two years during which nothing will change and we’ll be able to negotiate a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom and if that fails, we have the insurance policy of a legally binding backstop which means no hard border with Northern Ireland and tariff, quota and customs free trade between us and Britain with a level playing field.

“Our interests are protected. While some will oppose it, there is no other deal on the table that will command the support of the UK Government and the 27 member states who are staying in the EU,” he added.

Difficult negotiations

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country is one of Britain’s closest trading partners, praised Mrs May’s handling of the difficult negotiations and said he was confident that she could see the deal through parliament in the coming weeks.

But he also had a warning for those in Mrs May’s Conservative party as well as the Labour opposition who argue that a better deal can still be done before Britain leaves in four months if lawmakers deny her minority government support on Brexit.

“This is the maximum we can all do,” he said, shaking his head when asked if the EU might make more concessions.

Saying the EU “hates” Brexit, Mr Rutte said: “Nobody’s winning - we are all losing.” But, he said, the deal was an acceptable compromise for all that gave Mrs May a chance to clinch a solution.

The biggest question now facing the EU is whether Mrs May’s divided minority government can steer the deal, which foresees London following many EU rules to keep easy trade access, through fierce resistance in parliament in the coming weeks from both supporters and opponents of Brexit.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said there were at least four possible outcomes if parliament blocks the package. She named three - that Britons would hold a second referendum, hold a new election to replace Mrs May or return to Brussels to try and renegotiate the package. A fourth is that Britain will simply crash out of the bloc on March 29th without legal clarity.

Both sides have been making preparations for such a “no deal” scenario, though the EU insists Britain has more to lose.

The pound has strengthened since the deal came together over the past 10 days, but companies and investors remain nervous.

Friends

Summit chair Mr Tusk said “no one will have reasons to be happy” when Brexit is concluded but quoted British rock star Freddie Mercury of Queen, who died 27 years ago on Saturday, to say: “Friends will be friends right till the end.”

The 27 EU national leaders will gather for an hour or so to formally endorse the package, which foresees little changing during a transition period lasting another two to four years. They will then meet Mrs May briefly as she seeks momentum to get the package through the British parliament in the coming weeks.

The Democratic Unionist Party, whose votes have helped Mrs May to govern since she lost her majority in a snap election last year, said it would try to block a Brexit deal it called “pitiful” - partly because it binds London to many EU rules it will no longer help set and partly as the DUP fears it could weaken the province’s ties to Britain.

In an open letter to the people of the UK on Saturday night Mrs May said she would campaign “heart and soul” to get her Brexit deal through. “It will be a deal that is in our national interest - one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted Leave or Remain,” she said.

- Additional reporting Reuters