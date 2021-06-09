EU dismisses suggestion Ireland could be shut out of single market

European Union sources have emphatically dismissed a report that checks on goods could be introduced between the Republic and the rest of the bloc if Britain continues not to fully apply them in the Irish Sea.

A report in Brussels-based outlet Politico Europe said that an “emergency plan” was being discussed by EU officials and diplomats to introduce checks on goods from Ireland to the rest of the single market.

“Load of s***e,” said one EU official when asked about the report.

An EU diplomat described the idea as “low-level kite flying”.

“EU leaders are quite simple: they will not allow the former coloniser to force Ireland out of the internal market,” the diplomat said. “Unity above all. Ireland will not be dropped. The UK will have to start with implementing the deal.”

The report emerged as EU and UK officials meet in London for talks amid an impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The EU accuses Britain of failing to implement basic aspects of a post-Brexit agreement to check certain goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, opening up a hole in the side of the single market.

The British government accuses the EU of being too rigid in its interpretation of the rules, and that implementing certain checks has become too politically sensitive due to unionist opposition.

The introduction of checks on trade between the Republic and the rest of the EU to ensure the protection of the single market, which would treat Ireland as though it had left the bloc as well as the UK, is considered a nightmare scenario that would hammer the Irish economy.

But the EU diplomat expressed confidence that the UK would have to back down.

“We have the market of the 27, as well as the global market so we can be patient,” the diplomat said. “We just hope {DUP leader Edmund] Poots and [DAVID]Frost don’t accidentally set fire to their own backyard first.”