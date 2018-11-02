EU and British ‘very close’ to reaching deal on Irish border

The European Union and the British government are “very close” to reaching a deal on the Irish border that will pave the way for a Brexit withdrawal agreement, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Theresa May’s de facto deputy prime minister have said.

Mr Coveney and David Lidington, the Chancellor of the Ducy of Lancaster, both said a Brexit withdrawal agreement is “very close”. The pair were speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, also attended by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley.

The Tánaiste said he believes a deal can be concluded by mid-November, the provisional date for a special summit of the European Council to sign off a Brexit withdrawal agreement. He said more movement is needed from the UK side.

The backstop – the guarantee that no matter how future trade talks between the EU an UK go there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland – is the key blockage to finalising a withdrawal agreement to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion.

London has objected to the EU plan for a backstop, which would see Northern Ireland effectively remaining in the EU trading bloc after Brexit. This would entail new checks on goods crossing between Britain and the North.

To limit this problem, London had put forward the idea that the whole of the UK would remain in the customs union for a period after Brexit. This would remove the need for customs checks between the North and Britain, though regulatory checks in areas such as animal health and food safety would still be needed.

The EU had been willing to discuss this, but had so far insisted that it could only be finalised after the UK leaves the EU, as the future shape of the relationship between the two sides is fleshed out.

Outline details

Reports this week have suggested that the EU may now be prepared to go a bit further and may include some outline details of the proposed EU-UK customs union in the formal withdrawal agreement.

“I think it is possible to get a deal in November,” Mr Coveney said. “But of course this requires a number of things, it requires the negotiating teams to have the basis for political sign off.

“I think Michel Barnier, working with us, has shown the capacity to try to produce new thinking and new ideas to try to accommodate, where possible, British concerns that have been outlined, the obvious one being the British prime minister’s red line that she cannot see, or she cannot accept, customs checks between Britain and Northern Ireland. And that she won’t accept the United Kingdom being broken up into two different customs unions.”

He said the issue of the Border has been complicated by Mrs May’s insisted that the UK is leaving the European single market and customs union.

“This border issue is complicated to resolve in that context (UK leaving SM and CU) I think we are very close to resolving it, I certainly hope we are.”

Mr Lidington said there has been “movement on both sides” in the Brexit talks in the last few weeks.

“We certainly, as Simon says, (are) very close to resolving it,” he said. He said it will be better if the backstop “never has to be used because we have been able to make the required progress on the overarching future economic relationship that would deal not only with the question of north-south trade, but also with the question of east-west movement”.

He added that Mrs May is “absolutely” committed to her promise to avoid a hard border.