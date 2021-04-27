Eoghan Murphy resigns as TD for career in international affairs

Former Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has resigned his Dáil seat in Dublin Bay South.

Mr Murphy, who also previously served as Minister of State for Financial Services, served the constituency for a decade following election to the Dáil in 2011. Prior to that, he was a Dublin city councillor for Pembroke-Rathmines for two years.

He was also a member of the banking inquiry into the financial crisis, which issued its final report in 2016.

In a letter to Fine Gael members issued this morning, Mr Murphy said he was resigning his seat to follow a career in international affairs. It was a “personal decision”, he said.

The resignation will trigger the first byelection of this Dáil term, in what is likely to be a hotly contested battle, including high-profile candidates from Government parties.

Fine Gael unsuccessfully ran outgoing TD Kate O’Connell in last year’s general election, although she is known to be out of favour with the current party leadership.

Similarly, the Green Party chair Hazel Chu represented the Pembroke area on Dublin City Council, but has been at loggerheads with the party leadership in recent weeks over an unsanctioned and unsuccessful Seanad run.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan holds a seat in Dublin Bay South, alongside Jim O’Callaghan, and Sinn Féin’s Chris Andrews.

“Leaving frontline politics is not something that I am doing without having considered the matter fully. In my late 20s, I worked in the UN system before I returned to Ireland to get involved alongside many other people looking to play their part in the national recovery at the time.

And now, after 12 years of service and having reflected upon things, I have made the decision to return to international affairs,” Mr Murphy wrote.

“I have resigned my seat today, not to leave politics entirely, but to pursue a career in the area of international co-operation, human rights and democracy.

“I want to thank all who I have worked alongside in Fine Gael, in the Oireachtas, in various Government departments, in Dublin City Council and numerous other agencies and bodies who serve the Irish people so well.

“It has been an honour and I wish you all every success in the future.

“I finally want to thank all in my constituency who put their faith in me so many years ago and have stood by me ever since. I will be eternally grateful.”