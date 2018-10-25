Eoghan Murphy: Airbnb permission ‘unlikely’ in high-demand areas

It is “unlikely” permission will be given for landlords to use properties as short-term lets, such as Airbnbs, in areas where there is a high demand for housing, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said.

On Thursday the department announced new regulations for short-term lettings, which had been under consideration for some time.

Under the new restrictions, owners of buy-to-let properties will have to get planning permission from local councils if they want to use their second homes or apartments for short-term lets, for more than three months every year.

Councils will have the power to refuse permission to owners of such properties to use them for full-time, short-term lettings.

However, Mr Murphy said in “areas of high housing demand” it will be “unlikely that permission would be granted”. The regulations will take effect in June next year.

Second properties

Only owners of second properties will have to apply to councils for permission. Owner-occupiers will face no restrictions in letting individual rooms in their houses for short-term stays, but will only be able to let their entire homes for three months in a year.

The 90-day limit will apply over a calendar year for short-term bookings of two weeks or less at a time. In these cases, homeowners will have to inform their local authority the number of days, and specific periods, their home was let for at the end of each year.

Each local authority will maintain a register of properties being used for short-term lets, to help inform officials of the effect of the practice on the wider housing market.

The regulations were introduced as the popularity of short-term lets, aimed at tourists, “has resulted in some professional landlords withdrawing houses and apartments” from the traditional rental market, Mr Murphy said.

“This is an unregulated activity, it is not homesharing as it is typically understood, and in a time of housing shortage it is unacceptable that rental homes would be withdrawn from the letting market,” he said.

“The reforms being presented here aim to bring homes, once available on the traditional rental market, back into typical long-term renting.”

The new regulations will not affect properties that have planning permission for use as holiday or bed and breakfast accommodation. Long-term “rent a room” schemes, such as student digs, will not be affected by the changes.

Property owners found to be breaching the regulations will risk criminal prosecution. Extra resources will be provided to Dublin City Council, where short-term letting is popular, to help enforce the new rules.

The draft regulations will be reviewed by the Oireachtas, to be finalised by the end of this year.