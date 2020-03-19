Emergency coronavirus Bill: Everything you need to know

Q: What is the Oireachtas doing to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland?

A: It has sweeping powers that at any other time would be considered draconian and punitive. Its full title is the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020. It will give the Minister for Health powers to restrict the movement of people; to detain people who have Covid-19 (or are carriers) but are refusing to self-isolate; and essentially to quarantine entire areas and put them into lock-down. Those found to have breached certain restrictions will find themselves subject to fines and possible imprisonment, as is happening in Italy and France.

Q: Are there other measures?

A: Yes. The legislation also provides for the hundreds of thousands of people who find themselves out of work as businesses close. It provides for them to be entitled to jobseeker’s allowance after three days of being let go.

Q: What about travel?

A: The legislation gives sweeping power for restrictions to be imposed upon travel to or from the State. Already any traveller coming into the State from overseas (including Britain but not Northern Ireland) faces a health check and a request for restrictions.

But the Bill goes further. It also gives the Minister power to make an “affected area order”. It is defined as an area or region in the State where there may be sustained human transmission of Covid-19, or a risk of it.

The Minister can then restrict travel to and from that area. So if there is a cluster of cases in a town or region and it is considered the outbreak there is serious, travel bans can be imposed in relation to going to that region, and leaving that region.

Q: Is that the extent of the measures imposed in those affected areas?

A: No, unfortunately. Travel restrictions can also be imposed upon people living or working in those areas. They may be required to remain in their homes or in their place of work, or accommodation (if visiting).”

Q: And what about events?

A: Well since the crisis escalated, severe limits have been put on numbers attending outdoor, and indoor events with limits of 500, and 100, respectively. In reality, few events have been taking place, especially since pubs and sit-down restaurants have been closed.

The new powers will allow the Minister to shut down any event which “could reasonably be considered to pose a risk of infection with Covid-19 to persons attending the event".

On top of all that, there is a kicker a wide-ranging provision that allows “any other measures that the Minister considers necessary in order to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19”.

That theoretically sets no limit on what can be done to contain the spread of the virus.

Q: So what happens if somebody contravenes any of the orders?

A: Anyone who contravenes a regulation who wilfully obstructs its implementation or gives false or misleading evidence in purported compliance with this regulation shall be guilty of a Class C offence. That essentially will result in a fine of up to €2,500. For breaches of detention orders, there are more serious sanctions.

Q: What are the powers of detention?

A: These give most concern to those who advocate on behalf of civil liberties but, given the exceptional and grave circumstances, none have raised specific objections.

If a person who should be isolated because they are a potential source of infection refused to do so, the Bill will give the Minister power to detain those persons.

An order of detention will be made to isolate the person “in a specified hospital or other place until such time as the medical officer certifies that the person’s detention is no longer required”.

That severe power can be reviewed. In a way it is similar to a person being detained involuntarily under the current mental health legislation.

Q: So how long will the law be operable?

A: Well it is an emergency piece of legislation and is designed to be temporary. There is an an end date of May 9th, but that can be extended by the Minister. This is probably one of the more controversial aspects of the Bill. The extension can be made by the Minister. The Oireachtas does have the powers to vote the extension down but not until after it is made.

With other emergency legislation, the practice has been for the Oireachtas to vote on an extension before it is made rather than after it was made. Even then, some temporary emergency legislation such as Offences Against the State Act have become more or less permanent. Some TDs, notably Denis Naughten, and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, have called for a sunset clause to be introduced in the legislation.