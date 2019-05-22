Elections: When do the polls open and when will we get results?

Voters will take part in an exercise in democratic variety on Friday with the local and European elections, a constitutional referendum on divorce and local plebiscites in the cities of Cork, Waterford and Limerick.

The electorate will select representatives for the assemblies closest to them, and farthest away, as well as answering questions about national policy and local government.

Local elections

The local elections will be marked by almost 2,000 candidates seeking to be chosen to fill 949 seats on 31 local authorities across the State. Each local authority area is divided into a number of local electoral areas depending on the size and population (Carlow has three, Dublin City Council has 11).

These electoral areas range in size from seven seats to three and the number of candidates for each varies widely. Councillors have a variety of decision-making functions, though some powers are retained by council officials, and others by central government. Local government in the Republic is considered weak by comparison with most European countries.

European elections

Elections to the European Parliament take place all over the EU between Thursday and Sunday. Under a variety of national systems, voters will choose the 751 members of the next parliament, which will sit in the twin seats of Brussels and Strasbourg for the next five years.

Although it is seen by many voters as remote, the parliament has a strong role in promulgating European legislation which – only in areas where the member states have agreed through the treaties – takes precedence over Irish law. The parliament must also approve the EU budget and the appointment of European commissioners, who head up the bloc’s civil service, and usually flexes its muscle on both of these issues.

How many Irish MEPs are there?

That’s not as straightforward a question as it sounds. There are 11 outgoing MEPs from three constituencies, but on Friday, because of Brexit, an additional two will be elected. But because British MEPs must sit in the parliament until the UK leaves, two of the Irish MEPs – the final candidates elected in Dublin and Ireland South – must wait to take their seats until Brexit happens. They could be in for a long or a short wait. Voters in Dublin and Midlands North West will fill four seats each and those in Ireland South will fill five.

What about the divorce referendum?

The referendum proposes two changes to the restrictions on divorce written into the Constitution. First, if passed it will abolish the requirement for a couple to live apart for four of the previous five years if applying for a divorce. The Government, with the agreement of the main Opposition parties, says it will introduce legislation which requires a couple to be living apart for two years to qualify for a divorce.

The second change is to make it easier for foreign divorces to the recognised in the State. Although there are two changes proposed, voters will only be asked one question – Yes or No.

What are the plebiscites about?

Voters in Cork, Waterford and Limerick will be asked if they want to change the way local government is organised in their areas to introduce directly-elected mayors with some executive powers.

At the moment council members elect mayors on a one-year term to a largely ceremonial role. What is proposed instead is a US-style mayor position, with executive powers (many of which are held now by city or county managers who head the permanent local government apparatus). The extent of the powers that will come with the role are not yet clear and further legislation will be needed if the proposal is carried on Friday.

When do the polls open and when will we get results?

The polls will be open from 7am to 10pm on Friday. Most people have been sent a polling card, but these are not a necessity as long as you are on the register. You may, however, be asked to produce identification at your polling station. The ballot boxes will be opened at 9am on Saturday at various count centres and the first job will be to segregate and verify the papers.

Once segregation is completed, the local election, referendum and plebiscite papers can be counted. European ballot counting will commence on Sunday morning, though no results will be announced until polls close all over Europe at 10pm that night.

While the referendum and plebiscite results should be available by Sunday at the latest, the count processes for the two elections will be slow, and final results might not be confirmed until early next week.