Elections: Expect all manner of outrageous wheezes over the coming 72 hours
Inside Politics: Cabinet will discuss Brexit in Dublin today as Theresa May presents new plan in Westminster
Weekend polls brought mixed news for all parties and candidates. Photograph: Dave Meehan
Polling stations open bright and early on Friday morning, and until then every politician has at least one eye on the elections. Weekend polls brought mixed news for all parties and candidates but the final few days of the campaign will see the usual desperate charge for votes all over the country as candidates and their teams stretch for the line. Expect all manner of outrageous wheezes over the coming 72 hours -- dirty tricks, fantastical promises of all shapes and sizes, solemn undertakings, desperate pleading, bribes, threats, outright lies, truths, half-truths, innuendos and even some good, decent, honest politics. God, you’d have to love elections all the same.