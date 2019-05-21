Elections: Expect all manner of outrageous wheezes over the coming 72 hours

Inside Politics: Cabinet will discuss Brexit in Dublin today as Theresa May presents new plan in Westminster

Pat Leahy

Weekend polls brought mixed news for all parties and candidates. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Good morning.

Polling stations open bright and early on Friday morning, and until then every politician has at least one eye on the elections. Weekend polls brought mixed news for all parties and candidates but the final few days of the campaign will see the usual desperate charge for votes all over the country as candidates and their teams stretch for the line. Expect all manner of outrageous wheezes over the coming 72 hours -- dirty tricks, fantastical promises of all shapes and sizes, solemn undertakings, desperate pleading, bribes, threats, outright lies, truths, half-truths, innuendos and even some good, decent, honest politics. God, you’d have to love elections all the same.

