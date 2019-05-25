Elections 2019: What we know so far

Counting is continuing in the local and European elections, as well as the divorce referendum and the three local plebiscites in the cities of Cork, Waterford and Limerick.

The Green Party are set to be the big winners in both the local and European elections, while the divorce referendum is set to be passed by 87 per cent, according to last night’s exit poll and initial tallies from count centres.

Fine Gael is tied with Fianna Fáil at 23 per cent each in the local elections exit poll.

Sinn Féin will have a difficult weekend, the poll suggests, as it looks like its vote in the local elections has slumped, reversing a trend of constant increases since the 1990s.

Labour’s share sits at just six per cent, suggesting they still have a mountain to climb in terms of building support.

Hazel Chu, after being elected to Dublin City Council, with daughter Alex and partner Patrick Costello, at the RDS Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

In Dublin, Hazel Chu was the first candidate to be elected for the Green Party, with 4,069 votes – 2,000 more than the quota for Pembroke in Dublin City Council.

Fine Gael “took the Dublin base for granted”, while looking over its shoulder anxiously at rural Ireland, writes Fiach Kelly in his anaylsis of the party’s performance in the local elections.

of the party’s performance in the local elections. Fianna Fáil’s two-candidate strategy in Midlands North West has “ failed spectacularly”, writes Fiach Kelly in his analysis of the party’s election results.

in his analysis of the party’s election results. Bulletins from count centres across the country are signalling that the exit poll was accurate in relation to Sinn Féin – the party is set to lose seats in the local elections, and their vote in the Europeans has “cratered”. Read more analysis of Sinn Féin’s performance.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at the count at Dublin’s RDS. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thomas Welby (Independent) of the Connemara North constituency in Co Galway was the first of 949 councillors to be elected, receiving 2,140 votes. He said he had retained his Galway County Council seat without using any posters.

In Co Kerry, 23-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae (Independent) of the Castleisland constituency was elected, with 2,621 votes on the first count. Mr Healy-Rae is the son of Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, and will sit on Kerry County Council.

Eileen Mannion of Fine Gael was both the first of her party and the first woman to be elected to a council. Ms Mannion was elected to Galway County Council with 1,012 votes in Connemara North, Co Galway, on the second count.

Election boxes are opened in the Dublin North count centre in the RDS. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The first results of the divorce referendum also came in early on Saturday evening. In Co Louth, the referendum passed with 82.35 per cent of the vote, or 36,041 Yes votes. Similarly in Co Monaghan, the referendum passed with 19,366 Yes votes, or 75.04 per cent of the vote.

In the European elections , according to RTÉ’s poll, Green candidates across the three constituencies look set to take seats.

Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune’s seat is under threat, Sinn Féin struggles to keep Lynn Boylan’s European seat, Labour looks set to lose Alex White’s seat, and Independents will suffer from Green surge, according to RTÉ’s exit poll.

Peter Casey, who campaigned largely on opposition to some types of immigration, did not get off the ground, according to the poll which puts him at 7 per cent.

*Figures from the RTÉ Red C exit poll have a margin of error of 4 per cent