Elections 2019: Sean Kelly expected to top Ireland South poll

A first count result is not expected at the Ireland South European Parliament Count until 4pm with early indications that sitting MEP Sean Kelly will top the poll.

Speaking at the count centre in Nemo Rangers, Mr Kelly said transfers could play a major role in determining who wins a seat over the next few days.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly has insisted that the party is in the running to win two seats in the European Parliament.

“I think we are very much in contention for two seats - definitely if it is a five seater.”

“No votes have been counted yet and above all you have to realise that transfers have a big bearing on it - particularly when you have 23 candidates. There are going to be a whole pile of transfers and if they fall the right way they are going to push up candidates quite a lot.”

Mr Kelly said he had honoured party electoral strategy.

“At the start of this campaign there was an agreed divide between the party and the candidates and I have honoured that 100 per cent.

I wanted to show it could be done honourably without any changing or any deviation. I worked very hard in Europe - and I worked hard in Ireland. “

Meanwhile, Independent TD Mick Wallace TD stresses that the nerves are not getting to him despite facing a gruelling fight to win a seat.

Mr Wallace said Fianna Fáil could perform better than the RTÉ exit poll predicted.

“They were saying on the radio that Fianna Fáil were doing better than the exit poll showed. That will be problematic for me. Malcolm Byrne is obviously a competitor with me for the fifth seat. So if he does better it is somewhat more difficult for me.”

Mr Wallace said he spread himself evenly across the counties and received a good reception at the doors.

“I was amazed at the good reception I got. But that doesn’t necessarily turn in to votes. It was a great experience. It was really tough. What I got so often on the doorsteps was ‘we love how you put it up to them in the Dail and that you talk straight. That is refreshing.’ That is what I heard most of the time but that doesn’t mean I am going to get elected.”

Mr Wallace says he is optimistic for the future whatever happens over the coming days.

“Pressure is only for tyres. The people will make the call. I accept whatever comes. I will make the best of it either way.”

No tallies were taken for the Ireland South constituency. An RTE Exit poll predicted that Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly will top the poll with 16 per cent of first preferences, followed by Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ni Riada and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher who are both on 13 per cent. Grace O’Sullivan followed behind on 12 per cent.

Sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is expected to be in with a fight to retain her seat with the exit poll gauging her at 9 per cent. Her running mate Andrew Doyle was at 4 per cent.

The Independents 4 Change candidate Mick Wallace has polled 10 per cent support while Sheila Nunan of the Labour Party is on 3 per cent, according to the poll.