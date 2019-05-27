Elections 2019: Results a ‘blow’ to SF as FG’s McGuinness takes first MEP seat

Counting has resumed for a third day in the elections as Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness is the first of 13 Irish MEPs to be elected.

Limerick has carried proposal to directly elect mayors while Waterfod has rejected the proposals.

In the local elections, Limerick also elected its final three local candidates on Monday morning after a 20 hour long count but there are still almost 80 local seats that remain to be filled.

The Green Party was the big winner having recorded its best ever election results, and Sinn Féin was the big loser of the weekend.

Sinn Féin lost seats on councils all over the country – and was wiped out on some local authorities – in a major reversal of fortunes from the last such elections five years ago.

Party sources were braced to lose as many as 50 seats, from a total of 159 in 2014, with some fearing that its total seat haul could dip below 100.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland it was a disappointing election for his party.

“There’s no doubt about it, this has been a blow to Sinn Féin, that being said, we’re still the third largest party at local government level, we still have representation across the island of Ireland at that level, our people will be dusting themselves down, that’s what we will be doing, dusting ourselves down collectively,” he said.

“We need to look at what went wrong and where, we can see that our vote didn’t come out.

“It’s our job to learn lessons from this election ... this was a disappointing election from us, we would rather have done a lot better.”

However, it has been a great election for the Green Party.

Green candidate Ciarán Cuffe topped the poll with 63,849 first preferences in the European Parliament elections and is expected to take the first Dublin seat.

Mr Cuffe is likely to be followed to the European Parliament by Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald (59,067 first preferences) while Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan (39,387) will struggle to hold her seat.

While the party is certain to take the Dublin MEP seat, the Green candidate in the South constituency Grace O’Sullivan and the Midlands North West candidate Saoirse McHugh will have to wait until later counts on Monday to learn whether they will join Mr Cuffe in the new European Parliament.

Party leader Eamon Ryan said newly elected Green Party councillors will seek to form alliances with all other parties on local authorities in the coming weeks to agree action on climate change.

As local elections come near the end, Fianna Fáil looks set to strengthen its position as the largest party of local government with an especially strong performance in Dublin, while Fine Gael will only see marginal gains, though the party will have a much better result in the European elections.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the public had sent a “clear message” by electing more Green Party candidates that they want the Government to do “more on climate action”.

Around Europe

The Greens will be the fourth biggest group in the next EU Parliament after their share of seats rose to more than 9 per cent from 7 per cent, according to provisional results released on Monday morning in Brussels.

Europe’s far right had a modest night at the polls in the European elections, making striking gains in some countries but losses in others. In the end, a promised populist surge turned out to be more of a ripple.

There were expected strong showings for leading figures of the European far right, such as Hungary’s anti-immigration prime minister, Viktor Orban, whose Fidesz party took more than half the vote, and Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, whose Lega was the biggest party.

Marine le Pen’s National Rally also narrowly topped the polls in France. But while there were losses for traditional big parties in many countries, far from all of those votes went to far-right or populist parties, with greens and other pro-European forces also doing well.

In the UK, an insurgent Brexit party and reinvigorated Liberal Democrats have delivered a harrowing night for the Conservatives and Labour at the European elections, prompting profound soul-searching at the top of both major parties.

Overnight, the Brexit party gained 28 seats, with the Lib Dems in second on 15 seats. Labour held 10, having lost seven so far, the Green party won seven, a gain of four, and the Tories were languishing in fifth place, with just three seats.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said Nigel Farage was wrong to say the Leave side had won the European election.

She told the Today programme: “I don’t think that’s right, I think the Brexit Party got about 35 per cent of the vote and the strongly Remain parties got about 40 per cent of the vote.

Counting is under way in Northern Ireland. –with agencies