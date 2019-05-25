Elections 2019: First results come through as counting continues

Counting is continuing in the local and European elections, as well as the divorce referendum and the three local plebiscites in the cities of Cork, Waterford and Limerick.

Keep up to date with the count, as it happens, on the Irish Times live blog.

The Green Party are set to be the big winners in both the local and European elections, while the divorce referendum is set to be passed by 87 per cent, according to a Red C exit poll for RTÉ released on Friday night.

Fine Gael is tied with Fianna Fáil at 23 per cent each in the local elections, while Sinn Féin and Labour’s share looks set to decrease.

EXIT POLL IN SUMMARY

Green party surge in European election

Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune’s seat is under threat, Sinn Féin struggles to keep Lynn Boylan’s seat while Independents suffer from Green surge

Green Party on 9 per cent and set to secure 20 seats at local elections

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael tied at 23 per cent in local elections

Sinn Féin and Labour slump at the local elections

Divorce referendum set to pass with 87 per cent of the vote

*These figures are based on an RTÉ Red C exit poll and have a margin of error of 4 per cent.

THE COUNT

Local election results began to be announced late on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Welby (Independent) of Connemara North, Co Galway, was the first of 949 councillors to be elected to a county council, with 2,140 votes .

Mr Welby said he had retained his Galway County Council seat without using any posters.

Twenty-three-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae (Independent) of the Castleisland constituency in Co Kerry was also among the first to be elected, with 2,621 votes on the first count. Mr Healy-Rae is the son of Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, and will sit on Kerry County Council.

Michael D O’Shea, of the Corca Dhuibhne constituency in Co Kerry, was Fianna Fáil’s first councillor to be elected.

Mr O’Shea said he was delighted to be elected to Kerry County Council, describing the campaign as the toughest of his career due to the redrawing of his constituency boundary.

Eileen Mannion of Fine Gael was both the first of her party and the first woman to be elected to a council. Ms Mannion was elected to Galway County Council with 1,012 votes in Connemara North, Co Galway, on the second count.

Gerry Murray of Co Mayo’s Swinford constituency was the first Sinn Féin councillor elected, with 1,896 votes on the first count; he will sit on Mayo County Council.

Hazel Chu was the Green Party’s first candidate to be elected, with 4,069 votes in Dublin City Council’s Pembroke ward.

The first results of the referendum on constitutional restrictions around divorce also came in early on Saturday evening. If passed, it will abolish the requirement for a couple to live apart for four of the previous five years if applying for a divorce. The second change is to make it easier for foreign divorces to the recognised.

In Co Louth, the referendum passed with 82.35 per cent of the vote, or 36,041 Yes votes. Similarly in Co Monaghan, the referendum passed with 19,366 Yes votes, or 75.04 per cent of the vote.

LOCAL ELECTION EXIT POLL

As part of the RTÉ Red C poll, respondents were asked who they voted for in the local elections. Nine per cent said Green candidates, a result which, if replicated in the counts, would mean Green councillors will be elected countrywide.

Fine Gael is tied with Fianna Fáil at 23 per cent each in the local elections – a result which would suggest that both parties could lose local authority seats.

Fianna Fáil will hope that its previous tendency to improve on exit-poll performance when the votes are actually counted emerges again in the coming days.

Sinn Féin will have a difficult weekend, the poll suggests, as it looks like its vote in the local elections has slumped, reversing a trend of constant increases since the 1990s.

Labour’s local elections result of 6 per cent suggests that the party still has a mountain to climb in terms of rebuilding its support.

EUROPEAN ELECTION

The poll suggests that the Greens will top the poll in the Dublin constituency in the European Parliament elections and are in with a strong chance of winning seats in the other two constituencies.

The Green candidate in the South constituency, Grace O’Sullivan, is on 12 per cent in the poll which should be enough to secure her a seat given the party’s tendency to attract transfers, while Saoirse McHugh attracts a similar figure in Midlands North West, which also puts her in a strong position to win a seat, the poll suggests.

In Dublin, Green candidate Ciarán Cuffe will win 23 per cent of the vote, the poll predicts, comfortably electing him on the first count. The margin of error in the European elections poll is 4 per cent.

The news for the others parties from the poll is mixed. Fine Gael will win one seat in Dublin with Frances Fitzgerald, one in Midlands North West with Mairéad McGuinness. And there is a strong possibility of a second with Maria Walsh, the party will win one in Ireland South (Seán Kelly), but Deirdre Clune’s second seat there is under severe threat.

Fianna Fáil faces a struggle to win European Parliament seats in Dublin with Barry Andrews or in Midlands North West – worrying indicators for the party which had hoped for seats in both constituencies.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin is facing a struggle to keep Lynn Boylan’s seat in Dublin while Labour’s candidate Alex White looks set to lose.

Clare Daly is in a strong position in Dublin on 12 per cent, Luke Ming Flanagan is in trouble in Midlands North West, according to these numbers though he could overtake the Green, McHugh.

Mick Wallace will be in the shake-up in Ireland South, but has a lot of ground to make up. Peter Casey, who campaigned largely on opposition to some types of immigration, did not get off the ground, according to the poll which puts him at 7 per cent.