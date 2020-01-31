Election debate: A messy first half with over-weening presenters
Inside Politics: Once things calmed down, the leaders made some substantive contributions
Leo Varadkar at Virgin Media Studios in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
If you are eating your porridge now, please pause for a second, put down your spoon, until after we share the view of our Arts and Culture Editor Hugh Linehan on last night’s live party leaders’ debate on Virgin Media News.
About half way through the 90 minute shoutfest, Hugh sent out this tweet: