Election 2020: Will smaller parties be sidelined in Varadkar-Martin shootout?
Inside Politics: Fianna Fáil TDs report strong desire for change on doorsteps, while Fine Gaelers are pleasantly surprised at reception
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs said early indications are voters see election as a choice between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Good morning.
The second full day of campaigning in Election 2020 saw the focus turn to the economy, even if it was more of a fiscal flirt from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael than a detailed outline of their policy positions.