Election 2020: Welcome to moving week as voters’ choices harden
Inside Politics: If there’s going to be a decisive move, it will probably come this week
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar canvassing in Dundrum with party colleagues Josepha Madigan and Neale Richmond. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times.
Good morning.
Almost halfway through the general election campaign, and today is the start of moving week. If there’s going to be a decisive move, it will probably come this week. By the time we get to the beginning of the last week - seven days from now - the choices of most voters will have begun to harden up. So the parties will throw absolutely everything they have at it in the coming days.