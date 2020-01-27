Election 2020: Welcome to moving week as voters’ choices harden

Inside Politics: If there’s going to be a decisive move, it will probably come this week

Pat Leahy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar canvassing in Dundrum with party colleagues Josepha Madigan and Neale Richmond. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times.

Good morning.

Almost halfway through the general election campaign, and today is the start of moving week. If there’s going to be a decisive move, it will probably come this week. By the time we get to the beginning of the last week - seven days from now - the choices of most voters will have begun to harden up. So the parties will throw absolutely everything they have at it in the coming days.

