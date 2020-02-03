Election 2020: Voting in Tipperary postponed after death of candidate

Voting in the general election in the Tipperary constituency will be postponed following the death of a candidate.

Independent candidate Marese Skehan from Thurles was found dead at her home on Monday.

Described by locals as a lady who was determined to stand up for the values she believed in, she had clashed with the Catholic Church on many occasions in her bid to have women ordained to the priesthood.

A home help co-ordinator, she had been due to attend an open meeting with candidates in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Monday evening alongside others on the ballot paper. That meeting has since been cancelled.

Local Independent TD Michael Lowry expressed sadness at news of her sudden death.

“I have known Marese for many years. She cared passionately about the plight of the underprivileged and disadvantaged and was always a great source of support and assistance to those in need. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her,” he said.

According to the 1992 Electoral Act, when a candidate dies, the poll in their constituency must be cancelled and all preparations for the poll “shall be commenced afresh”.

It means people in Tipperary will not cast their ballots with the rest of the country on Saturday next February 8th.

A new nomination period will have to take place under existing rules.